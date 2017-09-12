19 September 2017
    • » 09/19/2017, 11.58

    IRAQ

    The Supreme Court suspends referendum on Kurdistan



    The supreme court intends to examine the appeals received on the vote. At the heart of the dispute is the "constitutionality" of the referendum. A Kurdish delegation waits in Baghdad for an official meeting. Concern among world news agencies: the vote is likely to weaken the Arab-Kurdish anti-Isis alliance and trigger a new internal conflict.

    Baghdad (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Iraqi Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of the Kurdistan independence referendum scheduled for September 25, which has already raised many divisions and heated debate regionally and internationally. Meanwhile, in world press - with the exception of Israel, the only power that favors the secession of Erbil - for the cancellation of the upcoming vote continue to grow.

    Less than a week after the referendum consultation, the supreme court judges issued "the order to suspend the organization" until "appeals received" are considered; at the heat of the matter is the question of the "constitutionality" of the vote itself.

    Supreme Court spokesman, Ayas al-Samouk, confirmed the deposition of "numerous appeals" over the past few weeks. Judicial sources add that at least eight parliamentarians resorted to the tribunal to halt the referendum. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office also intervened, which does not intend to loose a region rich in oil and strategic in the struggle of Islamic State jihadists (IS, formerly Isis).

    So far, Kurdish President Massud Barzani, in the front row in the struggle for independence, did not want to comment on the supremacy of the Supreme Court. Today, a Kurdish delegation is waiting for Baghdad to discuss with the Iraqi government the issue; the meeting will not be attended by the premier, who is already in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

    British Defense Minister Michael Fallon has already arrived in Erbil, trying to convince Barzani to block the referendum. "I will tell Massud Barzani - said Fallon - that we do not support the Kurdish referendum" and we will work for an "alternative" plan.

    The widespread fear is that the pro-independence vote could weaken the Arab-Kurdish alliance, which has proved to be crucial in the fight against the IS militaries in Iraq and neighboring Syria. Added to this is the danger of a new war within Iraq - as recently pointed out by the Chaldean Patriarchate, who is calling for dialogue and reconciliation – but is opposed by Arabs (Iraqis) and Kurds.

    Turkey is also moving on the regional chess board, in view of a vote that is likely to fuel the internal separatism in the south-eastern, Kurdish majority region, home to separatist struggles in the past. Hence the decision to deploy troops to the Iraqi border and to promote a series of military operations.

    Analysts and experts point out that the birth of a Kurdish bastion in an already controversial area is likely to fragment the Middle East region even further: a divided Iraq would end up significantly reducing the chances of influence exerted by Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia. And even the United States is ready to suspend military aid to Kurdistan if Erbil's leadership goes ahead with the vote.

    The situation is equally critical in neighboring Syria, where the Kurds have played a strategic - and fundamental - role in the struggle against Isis. The area at the center of the dispute is that of Deir ez-Zor and the territories east of the Euphrates River, which are among the richest oil resources in the subsoil. It also has a strategic importance for Damascus, for the many connecting routes it offers, and for Tehran itself, because it is part of the so-called "Shiite corridor" linking the capital of the Islamic Republic to the Mediterranean.
    See also

    08/06/2017 10:10:00 IRAQ
    On September 25 Kurdistan to vote for independence from Baghdad

    Hundreds of thousands of refugees - Christians, Muslims and Yazidis-escaped from the Islamic State have been sheltering in the region. The area is rich in oil and natural gas and has long been contended between local authorities and central government. Turkey, Syria and Iran against the project for fear of internal secessions.



    11/09/2017 09:38:00 IRAQ
    Barzani: Ready for new borders of Kurdistan

    The President of Iraqi Kurdistan confirms his intention to go to the polls and to battle for the future of Kirkuk. The city must be a "symbol of coexistence of all ethnicities". The "Yes" victory does not automatically involve the declaration of independence, but will strengthen negotiations with the central government.



    14/09/2017 15:06:00 IRAQ
    Chaldean Patriarch calls for dialogue and reconciliation with respect to the Kurdistan referendum

    As referendum day, 25 September, approaches tensions between Erbil and Baghdad rise. Mar Sako calls on "moderate" voices to defuse tensions. A new military confrontation would have "disastrous" consequences. Minorities are growing fearful. Source tells AsiaNews that “the situation is even more delicate”.



    13/07/2017 19:22:00 IRAQ
    For Baghdad, Kurdish Referendum is a greater threat to Iraq’s unity and future than the Islamic State

    The vote could fuel fresh sectarian clashes. For some time, the Kurds have aspired to an independent state, but several of the region’s states (Syria, Iraq and, above all, Turkey) opposed the plan. Kurds have been used in regional wars, and now intend to decide their destiny. The US and Israel play a role. For Barzani, Baghdad is not a partner but could be a "good neighbour".



    28/11/2008 IRAQ - UNITED STATES
    Archbishop Sako: vote on U.S. troop withdrawal conceals Iraq's "fragile equilibrium"
    The archbishop of Kirkuk curbs the enthusiasm, and points to the profound divisions still remaining in Iraq. He also reiterates the risk of civil war if the country is left to itself, and warns: the Iranian nuclear menace is a concrete threat for the entire Middle East.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


