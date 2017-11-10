|
CHINA-TIBET
Tibetan Monk free after 5 years in prison for writing a song for the Panchen Lama
Lobsang Jinpa, 35, was arrested for "separatist activities" in 2012. He was imprisoned and tortured. The cultural genocide of the Tibetan people continues.
