CHINA
Toxic ponds near Tianjin. Contradictory campaign against pollution
For years, chemical and galvanic companies have been pouring waste into three ponds as large as 42 soccer fields. Those who have exposed the problem are silenced. Meanwhile, the Ministry for Environmental Protection has found that 69% of Beijing-Tainjin-Hebei companies do not observe anti-pollution rules. A prize to those who denounce it.
28/12/2005 CHINA
90% of cities have polluted underground water
The waterbeds supply 70% of drinking water and 40% for agricultural irrigation. Official sources say the situation will get worse in the absence of radical intervention to make maximise resources.
12/05/2005 CHINA
Pearl River pollution a serious concern
Water treatment plants are built only in cities, whilst farmers must put up with polluted water. Official reports indicate that the Pearl River dumps more 133,000 tonnes of waste into the sea.
24/03/2005 CHINA
Economic development and the pollution of water resources
24/03/2017 12:58:00 CHINA
A "green necklace" of trees against air pollution in Beijing
Hebei Province plans to use wetlands around the capital. The latter however suffers from water shortages. Beijing’s pollution crisis could be tackled by closing a significant number of steel factories in the region, but powerful interests and state enterprises have opposed such a move.
12/07/2005 CHINA
In the 'toxic city' of Guiyu, children play among the waste
The world's e-waste comes to Guiyu for recycling, but the net effect is that the city's waterways have turned dark-coloured, its air has become toxic and its people are suffering from many bone diseases and extremely high levels of lead in the blood.
|
