21 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 04/21/2017, 14.39

    CHINA

    Toxic ponds near Tianjin. Contradictory campaign against pollution



    For years, chemical and galvanic companies have been pouring waste into three ponds as large as 42 soccer fields. Those who have exposed the problem are silenced. Meanwhile, the Ministry for Environmental Protection has found that 69% of Beijing-Tainjin-Hebei companies do not observe anti-pollution rules. A prize to those who denounce it.

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Ministry for Environmental Protection has admitted for the first time that there are nearly 20 huge ponds in Tianjin and Hebei Province where companies have dumped untreated wastewater for years.

    The admission which came two days ago, was caused by the complaint, the day before, lodged by a group of environmental activists, the Chongqing Liangjiang Voluntary Service Center. They have discovered at least three ponds, two in Hebei and one in Tianjin, containing toxic and acidic waters. According to Caixin magazine, who reported news with photos, the surface of the three ponds is about 300,000 square feet, the space of about 42 soccer fields.

    The authorities state that they have known about the problem and the polluted area since 2013 and that in 2016 the reclamation was carried out on 15 of the incriminated ponds. However, they did not report the polluters responsible for the pollution. Activists suspect that they are chemical and galvanic firms in the area that have made the ponds toxic. These companies are now closed, but the pollution has remained.

    Curiously, the day after the ministry's admission, the environmental group’s Wechat account (the Twitter of the Chinese) was closed by authorities.

    The group's silencing is in direct contradiction to the decision taken by the Ministry at the beginning of the month to launch a campaign to "normalize" the pollution situation in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, one of the most polluted areas in China. In an investigation of 4077 companies, it turned out that at least 2808 violated the anti-pollution rules, or 69% of the total.

    Just today, Beijing's environmental government office outlined some guidelines in which it promises a prize of 50,000 yuan (about 6700 euros) for anyone who reports serious environmental violations, including the dumping of hazardous wastes such as radioactive materials. For those who report companies who pollute or tamper with inquiries, there is a cash reward of 3,000 yuan (about 400 euros). 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China
    economy
    pollution
    tianjin
    hebei
    baku
    waste water











    See also

    28/12/2005 CHINA
    90% of cities have polluted underground water

    The waterbeds supply 70% of drinking water and 40% for agricultural irrigation. Official sources say the situation will get worse in the absence of radical intervention to make maximise resources.



    12/05/2005 CHINA
    Pearl River pollution a serious concern
    Water treatment plants are built only in cities, whilst farmers must put up with polluted water. Official reports indicate that the Pearl River dumps more 133,000 tonnes of waste into the sea.

    24/03/2005 CHINA
    Economic development and the pollution of water resources


    24/03/2017 12:58:00 CHINA
    A "green necklace" of trees against air pollution in Beijing

    Hebei Province plans to use wetlands around the capital. The latter however suffers from water shortages. Beijing’s pollution crisis could be tackled by closing a significant number of steel factories in the region, but powerful interests and state enterprises have opposed such a move.



    12/07/2005 CHINA
    In the 'toxic city' of Guiyu, children play among the waste
    The world's e-waste comes to Guiyu for recycling, but the net effect is that the city's waterways have turned dark-coloured, its air has become toxic and its people are suffering from many bone diseases and extremely high levels of lead in the blood.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.