» 01/24/2017, 09.59
USA-ASIA
Trump pulls US from Trans-Pacific pact. The consequences for China
The new US president receives the support of Bernie Sanders: these agreements are "a disaster" and have cost "millions of jobs" for Americans. John McCain: The US withdrawal from the Pacific leaves all the space open for Chinese hegemony. Cuts to funding of international organizations that procure abortions.
See also
17/11/2016 17:53:00 VIETNAM – UNITED STATES – CHINA
Caught between the US and China, Vietnam shelves TPP ratification
Promoted by Obama, the agreement was signed by 12 countries in October 2015. Washington is paying the price for the climate of insecurity caused by Trump’s election. During the election campaign, the president-elect called the PPT a "disaster" and promised to scrap it.
18/11/2016 15:16:00 JAPAN – UNITED STATES
Shinzo Abe is the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump, as China’s shadow looms
Held in New York, the meeting included a “candid talk” in a “warm atmosphere”. The 12-nation Asia-Pacific minus China trade deal is in trouble. Japan's contribution to the US military presence is an issue.
19/11/2016 18:06:00 CHINA – UNITED STATES
For China, Trump is better than Clinton, says retired Chinese general
Jin Yinan, a retired major general, believes that Clinton would have tried to isolate China economically, politically and militarily. With Trump, there will be more economic pressures, but also new ways of collaboration; for example, in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
19/01/2017 13:46:00 CHINA – UNITED STATES
Jack Ma: No trade wars between China and the United States, give Trump some time
For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.
22/11/2016 09:51:00 ASIA-USA
Trump wants the US out of the TPP. Space for China, defender of free trade
The newly-elected president reiterates his defense for the American economy. The fears of Asian economies, that have boomed thanks to exports to the US. At the APEC gathering China offers itself as the new center for continental economy. But there are countries which fear its supremacy.
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
