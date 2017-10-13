|
|
» 10/20/2017, 10.01
PAKISTAN
US drone kills Taliban leader
Umar Khalid Khorasani was wounded last week in Afghanistan. Islamic group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militants claimed the attack on Gulshan-i-Iqbal park in Lahore in 2016, which resulted in more than 70 mostly Muslim victims. Anti-terrorism operations ahead of visit by US Secretary of State.
|
|
