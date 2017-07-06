|
Geographic areas
|
07/11/2017, 11.11
EGYPT
Al-Azhar blocks Egyptian MPs proposed check for divorced women
The female MP who is also a law professor argues that wives at home should have a law guaranteeing them a "safe future" in the event of divorce. But for al-Azhar University " the inheritance of women is stipulated by the Quran and Sunnah and is defined by Sharia law, there is no room for further diligence in this case."
See also
01/07/2010 INDIA
Against divorce: Muslim women assault three Koranic scholars
The three religious experts had been bribed by their husbands to emit divorce sentences, unbeknownst to the women. Nishat Fatima launches an appeal "Muslim women raise your voice before it is too late".
07/11/2006 INDIA
Bill of law allows Muslim women to ask for divorce
The highest legal authorities of Shiite Indians have drawn up a bill of law that gives women the right to initiate divorce proceedings in case of physical or mental torture, neglect or fraud.
10/06/2010 EGYPT
The country’s highest court imposes divorce on Coptic Church
Court rules that Coptic men can remarry after divorce. In Egypt, marriage and divorce proceedings are regulated by a couple’s religion. Coptic Pope Shenouda resolutely rejects theing.
12/03/2007 IRAQ
Kurdistan, a law proposed banning polygamy
A parliamentary committee will present the government with amendments to the civil code aimed at guaranteeing equal women’s rights, “in full respect of Islamic law”; changes to divorce and inheritance laws also proposed, Muslim leaders condemn the moves.
22/02/2017 13:51:00 EGYPT
A first in modern times: woman becomes governor
Nadia Abdou will lead Beheira, northwest Egypt, focusing on tourism and investments to revitalise the governorate. Chronic water shortages, infrastructure and sustainable development are among the priorities to be addressed. Religious fundamentalism remains a threat.
|
|
