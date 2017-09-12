|
|
» 09/18/2017, 18.19
TURKMENISTAN
Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games underway in Ashgabat
The Games opened yesterday until 27 September with 62 delegations and 5,500 athletes competing in 21 disciplines. Turkmenistan wants to revamp its image spending billions on new facilities. Human rights groups are critical because the rights of homeowners and residents have been violated in order to “standardise” the capital’s appearance.
See also
08/10/2005 INDIA
Legalising child marriages "an attack against women", say church and NGOS
Catholic leaders and women's rights campaigners slam the High Court ruling as "retrograde, outrageous and very dangerous". The Delhi Archbishop said: "The situation of women continues to worsen."
03/11/2005 CHINA
Shenzhen: Italian supervisor beats workers protesting salary cut
The firm's sales director says: "An exaggerated incident. This is not a wage cut but a redistribution of the salary grid". The workers charge: "They are racist. They treat us like slaves."
25/02/2005 CHINA
China, a cloning's paradise
Beijing does not sign UN ban on cloning, takes steps to increase funding for stem cell research.
26/04/2010 IRAN
Tehran candidates itself for UN post in defence of women's rights
Withdrawal of the candidature to the UN Commission on Human Rights. Perhaps because of lack of votes. The Islamic country is among the most violent against women. Mullahs in Tehran: Women without the veil spread adultery and produce earthquakes.
26/01/2005 CINA TIBET
Death sentence commuted to life for Tibetan monk
Tenzin Deleg Rinpoche was sentenced three years ago. His right-hand man Tashi Phuntsog was freed after suffering a physical and mental breakdown in prison.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
13/09/2017 FRANCE " VATICAN
13/09/2017 SINGAPORE
12/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism
Shafique Khokhar
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
13/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®