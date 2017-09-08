Yangon (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will face the crisis enveloping the Rohingya and Rakhine State next week in her first public discourse since the beginning of the violence on August 25th.

At a press conference, government spokesman Zaw Htay said yesterday that on September 19, Suu Kyi will "speak about National Reconciliation and Peace" in a televised message.

The United Nations Security Council met yesterday to discuss the refugee crisis in a closed-door meeting with China ready to block any sanctions against Myanmar, it's strategic ally. Aung San Suu Kyi will not attend the next session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for New York on September 20.

Violence in Rakhine has led to a serious humanitarian crisis triggering strong pressures on Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn the military campaign, which the UN has stated to have all the distinctive features of "ethnic cleansing."

Islamic countries and various Western powers have criticized the Lady for lack of moral leadership and compassion. In the rare statements issued so far, the Burmese leader referred to a "huge iceberg of misinformation" and denied that "ethnic cleansing" was taking place against Rohingya.

The Lady, the first civilian leader in Myanmar for decades, has no control over the powerful military forces that have ruled the country for 50 years. The first free elections were only held in 2015. Supporters claim that Aung San Su Kyi has her hands tied by the military, which is still in control of most government apparatus and all security-related issues.

Analysts say ethnic tensions in the north of the country are fueled by the armed forces, who are bent on reaffirming their power and undermining the process of national reconciliation undertaken by the Democratic leader.