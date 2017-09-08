|
|
» 09/14/2017, 10.06
MYANMAR
Aung San Suu Kyi announces speech on Rohingya set for 19 September
The Lady "will talk about national reconciliation and peace". It will be her first public intervention since the beginning of the violence. The United Nations Security Council met yesterday. The Burmese leader criticized for lack of moral leadership and compassion. The military bent on failure of the democratic process.
See also
13/09/2017 09:38:00 MYANMAR - UN
Yangon, Aung San Suu Kyi will not go to the UN General Assembly
Myanmar vice president Henry Van Thio will take over the lady's place. The announcement comes after the allegations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. At the Security Council Myanmar hopes in Russia and China. Charges against the Burmese leader. Suspicions regarding the role of the army in ethnic tensions.
11/09/2017 11:00:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine, government rejects the ceasefire offered by Rohingya militants
Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi's spokesman: "We do not negotiate with terrorists." The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) announces the truce until 9 October for humanitarian purposes. Army: Nearly 400 Islamic militants have been killed so far. The exodus of about 300,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The displaced among the ethnic groups are 30,000.
12/09/2017 10:12:00 MYANMAR - UN
UN Security Council convokes emergency session on Rohingya for tomorrow
The urgent meeting requested by Great Britain and Sweden. Myanmar counts on China and Russia to veto any motions. More than 1,000 dead in the last raids in Rakhine. Since August 25 at least 313,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh.
06/07/2017 11:06:00 MYANMAR
Sittwe, Buddhists attack Rohingya: one dead man and six injured
The 55-year-old Maung Nu killed. The attack arose from an argument over purchase of a boat. Myanmar considers Rohingya Muslims illegal immigrants from nearby Bangladesh. The worst clashes between Buddhists and Rohingya in Rakhine occurred in 2012. The Church's commitment to the dignity of people and "against all kinds of oppression."
10/03/2017 12:39:00 MYANMAR - CHINA
Clashes between rebels and government forces: 20,000 civilians flee to China
Thousands receive Chinese humanitarian aid. New violence erupted on 6 March. At least 30 people were killed on the border between Myanmar and China following a surprise raid launched by the rebels. The intensification of the conflict has raised tensions between the two countries. The Chinese foreign minister: "Restore peace and stability at the border areas."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
08/09/2017 IRAQ " MIDDLE EAST
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
08/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®