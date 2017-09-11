09 November 2017
    • » 11/09/2017, 12.52

    SRI LANKA

    Card Ranjith calls for a ban on Sunday classes to save catechism



    Colombo's archbishop wrote a letter to the president of Sri Lanka saying that children are too busy with classes and can no longer run and play.

    Colombo (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Card Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, has called on the Sri Lankan government to ban Sunday tuition classes (private lessons) to save catechism.

    Speaking at a meeting of Catholic teachers at St Joseph's College in the capital, he complained that "Children no longer have time to go to the temple or church on Sundays because of tuition classes."

    The cardinal said that he wrote a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena, asking him to have the government ban Sunday tuition classes "at least from 6 am to 2 pm".

    Speaking to the teachers, the prelate explained: "I saw children in uniform at bus stands with their books even during late hours. Even small children in grade four or five”.

    “We, during our childhood, used to run to the playground after school,” he said. “However, now children go to tuition classes. They don’t get a chance to enjoy their childhood because of the busy lifestyles they lead today.”

    Ananda Rashown, a Buddhist teacher, agrees with the cardinal. "All religious leaders should put pressure on the authorities to stop classes on Sundays and on Buddhist holidays."
