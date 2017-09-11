Colombo (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Card Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, has called on the Sri Lankan government to ban Sunday tuition classes (private lessons) to save catechism.

Speaking at a meeting of Catholic teachers at St Joseph's College in the capital, he complained that "Children no longer have time to go to the temple or church on Sundays because of tuition classes."

The cardinal said that he wrote a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena, asking him to have the government ban Sunday tuition classes "at least from 6 am to 2 pm".

Speaking to the teachers, the prelate explained: "I saw children in uniform at bus stands with their books even during late hours. Even small children in grade four or five”.

“We, during our childhood, used to run to the playground after school,” he said. “However, now children go to tuition classes. They don’t get a chance to enjoy their childhood because of the busy lifestyles they lead today.”

Ananda Rashown, a Buddhist teacher, agrees with the cardinal. "All religious leaders should put pressure on the authorities to stop classes on Sundays and on Buddhist holidays."