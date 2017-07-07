|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Card Ranjith calls for prayers and fasting after dengue kills 225 people this year
The capital region is the most affected area. Mosquito breeding has been made worse by heavy rains. Colombo's archbishop called for “acts of fasting and penance in expiation for our weaknesses and sins."
See also
05/08/2010 SRI LANKA
Archbishop of Colombo: help those affected by war and tsunami in the new Year of the Eucharist
In a letter sent to all parishes, Mgr. Malcolm Ranjith announced that on August 29 a special Year of the Eucharist will begin in the Archdiocese of Colombo. The Archbishop invites everyone to visit the parishes of the north and east of the country, "to help them rebuild their churches and restore their original communities”.
02/12/2011 SRI LANKA
Card Ranjith: read, study, pray, live, celebrate and share the Word of God
The archbishop of Colombo presents the Year of the Word of God (27 November-10 October 2012), which “is the very foundation of committed Christian living.”
20/04/2016 16:06:00 SRI LANKA
For Card Ranjith, despite evil’s temptations, God continues to generate vocations
In his message to Sri Lanka’s Catholics on World Day of Prayer for Vocations, the archbishop of Colombo called for prayers and support for education so as to “encourage many more to follow” those already consecrated. For the Rector of the National Seminary, the vocation to the religious life “is a seed planted by God that germinates and grows in a human heart when there is a genuine and positive response on the part of the recipient.”
11/12/2010 SRI LANKA
Colombo: President Rajapaksa "appreciates" the work of Cardinal Ranjith for the country
The newly appointed cardinal, says the head of state, is an "honor for the whole nation." Peace and harmony between religions, the most important efforts made by the Archbishop of Colombo in the service of the country. Cardinal confirms the work of Catholics for the unity of Sri Lanka and the fight against terrorism.
13/10/2011 SRI LANKA
Card Ranjith to teachers, children are God’s gift, be committed to their education
The archbishop of Colombo speaks at the diocesan day for Catholic teachers who must help pupils recognise the “religious and moral values in their life” to become “mature and intelligent adults in society”.
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
