|
|
» 12/20/2016, 09.50
INDIA
Chennai high court shuts down illegal Islamic courts
In Tamil Nadu numerous mosques function as veritable courts of sharia. improvised judges decide on marriage, divorce and personal property. The issue opens a hot debate on the marriage law and the harmonization of the civil code throughout the country.
See also
02/04/2007 MALAYSIA
Catholic bishop wants constitution respected, Christians protected from Islamic Law
Mgr Tan, chairman of the Christian Federation of Malaysia, talks to AsiaNews about the case of an indo-Malaysian woman forced to go before an Islamic court after her husband filed for divorce following his conversion to Islam. Minorities are very worried; for them the constitution is the supreme law of the land, not Islamic Law.
31/10/2012 INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir: husband does not have absolute power in divorce
Established by the High Court of the State, in a marriage case. According to the court, reciting Talaq (Islamic formula) three times is only a "last resort" to be used only after attempting reconciliation. In Jammu and Kashmir nearly 2,500 cases are pending.
14/03/2007 MALAYSIA
Woman battles against the “forced” conversion of her children to Islam
Her husband, recently converted to Islam, petitions Islamic Courts for divorce; his wife, a Muslim of Indian origin, wants their case heard before a civil court and asks for custody of their two children.
28/01/2008 PAKISTAN
Muslim leader: Islamic courts are not a solution, but another problem
Javed Ahmed Ghamidi, a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology and one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Pakistan, rejects the proposal to introduce distinctively Muslim courts into the country's tribal areas, and warns the government: extremism is fought by making no concessions.
31/05/2007 MALAYSIA
Lina Joy: “Freedom of conscience is at risk in Malaysia”
The Christian woman whose conversion the Federal Court refuses to recognise speaks. Yesterday’s sentence practically obliges her to remain a Muslim and to marry a man of her same faith. Malaysian bishop: “An inhuman and uncivil decision”. Other minority religions express their concern. Catholic parliamentarian: “the government needs to clarify all doubts regarding the Constitutions prevalence over Sharia”.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANCard. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
CHINA-VATICANThe Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
TOP10
19/12/2016 JORDAN
17/12/2016 ISLAM
15/12/2016 SRI LANKA
16/12/2016 SYRIA
16/12/2016 JAPAN - RUSSIA
17/12/2016 CHINA
17/12/2016 VATICAN
16/12/2016 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®