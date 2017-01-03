|
|
» 01/10/2017, 13.28
CHINA
Chinese professor fired for criticizing Mao Zedong online
The "President" accused of having caused the death of millions is people. Dozens gathered around the university to protest against the teacher. The academic committee of the Party: "False claims".
See also
01/04/2009 TURKEY
Local elections highlight Turkey’s contradictions
Erdogan’s ruling party loses votes because of a campaign marked by arrogance, Kurdish and Alevi disillusionment over unfulfilled promises and fears over the Islamisation of Turkish society. Now the prime minister could reshuffle his cabinet or create a new party.
11/04/2007 INDIA
Uttar Pradesh vote to decide India’s future
Over the next month or so Uttar Pradeshis will vote in state elections. With one seventh of all the seats in the lower house of parliament, their state is crucial for the balance of power in Delhi. The ballot is taking place at a time of economic and social crisis. Experts expect the election to be decided by a few votes.
11/05/2007 INDIA
Uttar Pradesh elections: Mayawati, a Dalit woman, beats Mulayam
In India’s most populated state (175 million people), the state-based Bahujan Samaj Party gets more than 50 per cent of the vote. Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party loses big. Discussions will start to form a coalition government as people comment the results.
12/07/2010 JAPAN
Democratic Party of Japan loses big in yesterday’s elections
The governing party loses its majority in the upper house of parliament. Now it must seek new partners to govern. Prime minister Kan refuses to resign, insists on the need for a consumption tax. Experts point to various scenarios.
30/03/2009 TURKEY
Erdogan wins elections, but his party loses votes
The AKP keeps its hold on the big cities of Istanbul and Ankara, but ultranationalists linked to the Grey Wolves gain. Kurds remain loyal to the DTP. Election violence leaves six people dead and about a hundred wounded. The government must now deal with the economic crisis and cope with European accession.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
03/01/2017 CHINA
03/01/2017 NEPAL
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®