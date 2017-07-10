07 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/07/2017, 11.51

    JAPAN

    Christian magazine open to comics and games to attract young people to the faith



    The publication includes a comic strip whose main character is a schoolgirl called Pyuri-tan. The goal is to explain religion in a fun way. For publisher, change and openness are needed to save Japan’s Christian communities.

    Tokyo (AsiaNews/Kyodo) – Popular culture and Japanese comics known as manga are the new frontier to attract young people to the faith, a step taken by Kirisuto Shimbun, a Christian magazine led by Shinji Matsutani, 40. In addition to its weekly paper, the publication now offers its readers a tabloid version with more photos and illustrations as well as an online edition.

    The 71-year-old paper, which was founded by the late Christian social reformer Toyohiko Kagawa, covers all Christian denominations. It also carries a serial comic strip whose main character is a schoolgirl named Pyuri-tan, Japanese wordplay for the term Puritans.

    The manga features personifications of different Christian groups, including Catholics and Anglicans, allowing readers to learn about them whilst having fun. It has even been adapted to a smartphone game app.

    Back in 2014, the publisher launched a card game with biblical figures. He has also sponsored comics and writing competitions with a Christian theme. The card game has been translated into Chinese for sale in Taiwan.

    Since 2011, Matsutani has been sponsoring the Pray Festival, an annual event resembling a comic market held across Japan, where Christian-themed manga, books and goods are put on sale.

    He is now planning to launch by year’s end a free smartphone map app called Jun + Rei (Pilgrimage) that will help users locate nearby churches to facilitate access to the places of worship.

    For him, the purpose of this new approach is to bring young people closer to Christians, who are only 1 per cent of Japan’s population.

    “With the aging of members, churches will die out if they do business as usual. We’d like to counter that trend,” said Matsutani. Raised in a Christian family, he became the company’s president in May.

    Some Christians have criticised the paper’s approach, saying using manga and other pop culture ploys could be considered “blasphemy”. The have also reacted negatively to collaborating with people from other religions. Conversely, for Matsutani, “As a way of survival, churches should be open to others in (different) communities.”

    He even suggested religious institutions welcome players of the popular mobile game “Pokemon Go,” who might come across them in their search for imaginary creatures.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    japan
    manga
    christianity
    kirishin
    pyuritan
    manga
    cartoons
    catholic church
    kirisuto shimbun











    See also



    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.