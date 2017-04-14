20 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/20/2017, 17.04

    ISRAEL – PALESTINE

    Christians celebrate Easter in Gaza amid restrictions and fear of terrorism



    Fr Mario Da Silva, Gaza’s parish, talks about the half-empty churches due to fear following attacks in Egypt. Fewer permits were granted for pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Christians in Gaza are fewer and fewer.

    Gaza (AsiaNews) – "The situation is very difficult. Easter celebrations did not go well. There is a lot of fear among Christians because of the attacks in Egypt. Few, Catholic and Orthodox, have attended Mass, both. Only 50 people came to our church. As far as I know, 25 were Orthodox,” said Mario da Silva, a Brazilian priest in charge of Gaza’s Holy Family Latin Parish.

    The source of fear is the Islamic State group (IS). Its groups are active in the Sinai Peninsula, just a few kilometres from the Gaza Strip. Its latest attack took place near the St Catherine monastery.

    Fear aside, there were no incidents. "Thank God," said Fr da Silva. Still, the atmosphere in the Gaza Strip remains tense because of the social and economic problems affecting the residents. Christians, about 1,300 in total, "suffer like all Palestinians, because of their many problems."

    For the clergyman, the difficulty in obtaining travel permits to go to Jerusalem affected Easter celebrations.  "This is the second year that we asked Israel for family permits to go on pilgrimage on the holiday. People can choose to visit the holy places at Easter and Christmas. Last year we were able to send mostly young people under 35. The official figure was 891, but I believe the actual number was 800. For them it was their first time outside of Gaza."

    This year, the number of permits for Easter has declined significantly. "The official number was 700, but in fact there were far fewer. Some of these permits were sent to dead people, or people no longer in Gaza. Or were given to parents and not their young children, and vice versa. The actual number of permits was around 500, perhaps less.”

    Until the last moment, Christians in the Holy Land had hoped for an open Jerusalem despite announced restrictive Israeli security measures.

    For Fr da Silva, the greatest concern is that the Christian community is disappearing from the Strip. "There are fewer and fewer. Those who manage to get out do not come back. They seek peace elsewhere. On feast days, the church is increasingly empty."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    israel
    palestine
    easter
    christians
    mario da silva











    See also

    25/09/2006 INDONESIA
    The execution of three Indonesian Catholics was judicial murder
    The dead men's attorneys charge Indonesian authorities with judicial murder and pledge to bring the case to the International Criminal Court. For them, Jakarta is guilty of an act of injustice and human rights violation.

    20/02/2017 15:15:00 INDIA
    World Day of Social Justice: for auxiliary bishop of Mumbai, people must come before profits

    The United Nations established the day in 2007 to highlight global issues like poverty, exclusion, employment, and gender equality. For Mgr D'Silva, violence is the result of inequalities. Existing economic structures must be revisited out of “compassion for our brothers and sisters”.



    05/01/2010 SRI LANKA
    Sri Lankan Christians want to be part of the election process
    For Fr Rohan Silva, from the Centre for Society and Religion, Churches should do more. Human rights activists agree. The bishop of Jaffna talks about the Tamil situation.

    31/01/2017 19:27:00 INDIA
    Mgr Allwyn D'Silva is Mumbai’s new auxiliary bishop

    For years the new bishop worked with the city’s prisons. He has been active in the social field as well as human rights and environmental protection. Maharashtra’s state capital has nine penitentiaries, and 90 per cent of the inmates are waiting for trial.



    30/09/2006 INDONESIA
    Police chief responsible for Catholics' execution attacked

    A group of residents of Pamona, central Sulawesi, attacked General Haiti when he went to visit a police station there. Many Christians in the area hold him responsible for the execution by firing squad of three Catholics in Palu.





    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.