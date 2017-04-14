|
|
» 04/20/2017, 17.04
ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Christians celebrate Easter in Gaza amid restrictions and fear of terrorism
Fr Mario Da Silva, Gaza’s parish, talks about the half-empty churches due to fear following attacks in Egypt. Fewer permits were granted for pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Christians in Gaza are fewer and fewer.
See also
25/09/2006 INDONESIA
The execution of three Indonesian Catholics was judicial murder
The dead men's attorneys charge Indonesian authorities with judicial murder and pledge to bring the case to the International Criminal Court. For them, Jakarta is guilty of an act of injustice and human rights violation.
20/02/2017 15:15:00 INDIA
World Day of Social Justice: for auxiliary bishop of Mumbai, people must come before profits
The United Nations established the day in 2007 to highlight global issues like poverty, exclusion, employment, and gender equality. For Mgr D'Silva, violence is the result of inequalities. Existing economic structures must be revisited out of “compassion for our brothers and sisters”.
05/01/2010 SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan Christians want to be part of the election process
For Fr Rohan Silva, from the Centre for Society and Religion, Churches should do more. Human rights activists agree. The bishop of Jaffna talks about the Tamil situation.
31/01/2017 19:27:00 INDIA
Mgr Allwyn D'Silva is Mumbai’s new auxiliary bishop
For years the new bishop worked with the city’s prisons. He has been active in the social field as well as human rights and environmental protection. Maharashtra’s state capital has nine penitentiaries, and 90 per cent of the inmates are waiting for trial.
30/09/2006 INDONESIA
Police chief responsible for Catholics' execution attacked
A group of residents of Pamona, central Sulawesi, attacked General Haiti when he went to visit a police station there. Many Christians in the area hold him responsible for the execution by firing squad of three Catholics in Palu.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
16/04/2017 VATICAN
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
13/04/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
14/04/2017 THAILAND
15/04/2017 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Luca Galantini
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®