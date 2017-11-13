17 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 11/17/2017, 14.49

    CHINA

    Communist Party propaganda calls on Chinese not to be seduced by western values

    Wang Zhicheng

    New propaganda chief Huang Kunming pushes Xi Jinping's views on Chinese-style socialism to protect Chinese identity against "universal values". This includes banning multiparty democracy and leave absolute power in the hands of the Party.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – China’s propaganda chief has warned the people of China against abandoning their culture.

    Huang Kunming was appointed head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China at last month’s Communist Party congress.

    In today’s People’s Daily, he warned that some Western countries “are trying to seduce people” by peddling “so-called ‘universal values’” as to make them abandon “their identification with their own spiritual culture,” he writes.

    In his article, he expands on what President Xi Jinping has said for years and which he stressed in his long speech at the Party congress.

    For Huang, the people of China should not submit to “foreign” ideologies or ways of thinking like multiparty democracy but should remain attached to traditional Chinese culture and not oppose the total control exercised by the Communist Party over every aspect of Chinese social life.

    “There are especially some Western countries who use their technological advantages and dominance of discourse that they have accumulated over a long period to peddle so-called ‘universal values’,” Huang says.

    Such countries “are trying to seduce people into ‘beautifying the West’ and ‘being compliant with the West’, weakening or even abandoning their identification with their own spiritual culture”, he adds.

    instead, China should remain rooted in its culture. Only by promoting core socialist values can the Chinese people stand tall in the “forest of the world’s people”, Huang goes on to say.

    China has long railed against what it deems “Western spiritual pollution”, going so far as to ban Christmas parties and greetings since Christmas is seen as a Western festivity.

    It has also jailed those who demand a multiparty state and freedom of expression, even if they use non-violence, people like Liu Xiaobo, letting them die when they get sick.

    Against the backdrop, Xi Jinping has portrayed himself as a champion of globalisation and collaboration among nations.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    west
    socialism
    chinese
    characters
    xi
    jinping
    hunag
    kunming
    propaganda
    nationalism
    western
    pollution











    See also



    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.