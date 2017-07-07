|
|
» 07/13/2017, 17.57
CHINA
Liu Xiaobo has died
Until the last moment, the Chinese government wanted to keep the great dissident and 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laurate under their control.
See also
22/07/2004 CHINA
China tops world in censuring religious websites
Access to AsiaNews also blocked
24/06/2004 RUSSIA
Freedom of expression on trial
10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES HUMAN RIGHTS
Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says
19/05/2010 PAKISTAN – ISLAM
Facebook blocked by blasphemy regulations
A judge blocks the social networking website until 31 May because some users organised a competition for Muhammad caricatures. Under Pakistani law, blasphemy can include the death penalty. Account creators say extremists cannot “take away our freedom of speech”.
24/03/2016 09:17:00 CHINA
Zhang Kai, lawyer who defends China’s crosses from demolition, is released
After appearing on television to "confess his crimes" and spending six months under "house arrest", the lawyer was released. Together with activists for civil liberties, he defended the Christian churches against Zhejiang province authorities.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
07/07/2017 VATICAN
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®