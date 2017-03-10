|
|
» 10/03/2017, 09.24
VATICAN-ASIA-USA
Condolences from the Pope and Asia for Las Vegas massacre
A telegram signed by Card. Parolin to the bishop of Las Vegas. Condolences of South Korean President and Chinese Xi Jinping. 59 people killed and more than 500 injured. The killer is a 64 year old man, very rich, maybe a psychopath. The Islamic State claims the attack, but claim without foundations.
|
