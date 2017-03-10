03 October 2017
    10/03/2017, 09.24

    VATICAN-ASIA-USA

    Condolences from the Pope and Asia for Las Vegas massacre



    A telegram signed by Card. Parolin to the bishop of Las Vegas. Condolences of South Korean President and Chinese Xi Jinping. 59 people killed and more than 500 injured. The killer is a 64 year old man, very rich, maybe a psychopath. The Islamic State claims the attack, but claim without foundations.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Pope Francis is "spiritually close" to all those who have been targeted in the "senseless tragedy" of Las Vegas, where the 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock (photo No. 3) committed a massacre killing participants at a concert leaving 59 dead and over 500 wounded. In a telegram sent yesterday to the Bishop of Las Vegas, Msgr. Joseph Anthony Pepe and signed by the Secretary of State card. Pietro Parolin, the Pontiff, "appreciates the efforts of the police and the staff of emergency services," who immediately intervened, and "offers the promise of his prayers for the wounded and all those who are dead, entrusting them to the merciful love of almighty God ".

    Among the first in Asia to send telegrams of condolence, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, "representing the Korean people," expressed his "deepest condolences for the tragic and horrible" incident. "Such violence that causes so many innocent victims is to be condemned and cannot be justified by any reason."

    "Profound condolences to the victims" and "closeness to the US government and the people" were also expressed in a message sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as sincere solicitude to those wounded

    The author of the massacre opened fire on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, overlooking the area where the concert was taking place. The police found 23 types of rifles and machine guns in the hotel room. The killer had 19 weapons and more explosives at his home.

    Investigators are still attempting to discover the motives for the massacre, the bloodiest in the recent US history. Although the Islamic State has claimed the assassination, saying that Paddock converted to Islam a few months ago, law enforcement agencies have found no elements linking him to the network of international terrorism.

    Paddock was a wealthy resident of Mesquite, 130 miles from where the massacre took place, he loved hunting and gambling. According to his brother, he has never shown signs of wanting to commit suicide. There could be the influence of his father, a bank robber, once among the 10 most wanted men in America, defined as a psychopath. After carrying out the massacre, Paddock committed suicide before the police arrived.
