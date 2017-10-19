|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/25/2017, 21.24
SAUDI ARABIA
Crown prince announces a return to a more tolerant and open Islam in the world
Mohammed bin Salman wants to ensure a normal life to the country in which religion means tolerance and kindness. This includes the NEOM project, a city based on alternative energy sources, beyond the control of ultra-conservative clerics. For some these are signs of deep changes, but for others, economics is the driving force.
See also
28/08/2004 SAUDI ARABIA
Reformists' trial postponed because of courtroom protest
Sociological research indicates that Saudis want democracy and freedom.
18/06/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh announces plan to rehabilitate inmates
Interior Ministry illustrate plan in response to concerns voiced by the Saudi National Human Rights Society on prison conditions.
26/01/2007 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh should “stop religious persecution of Ahmadis”
In an open letter to the king of Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch calls for an end to the wave of arrests, detentions and deportations against the Ahmadi community, which is considered heretical by Islamic extremists.
14/02/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah, gang-raped woman sentenced to prison, one hundred lashes
According to the judge, the woman is guilty of adultery and of accepting a ride from a stranger. Following her rape, she became pregnant, and will finish her pregnancy in prison. The one hundred lashes will be given after her baby is born.
11/03/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Prison, whipping for 75-year-old widow: her nephew brought her bread
The poor woman is suspected of seducing two young men. She even risks being kicked out of the country. There are criticisms of abuse of power on the part of the religious police, who watch over the morality and behavior of citizens, gravely interfering in individuals' private lives.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
23/10/2017 INDIA
Kashmir: the bell of Srinagar church to toll again after 50 years
Nirmala Carvalho
20/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
20/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
19/10/2017 VATICAN
22/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 THAILAND
24/10/2017 RUSSIA
100 years after the October Revolution, the martyrdom of the Catholic Church in the USSR
Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz*
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®