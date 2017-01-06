13 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/13/2017, 09.27

    SYRIA - ISRAEL

    Damascus accuses Israel of bombing a military airport near the capital



    The airport is located in the Mezzeh, already the scene of past attacks. The missiles have caused a huge fire, but there are no reports of casualties or wounded. The Syrian government promises "repercussions", but does not specify whether there will be "direct reprisals." Yesterday a suicide bomber blew himself up in Damascus, causing eight deaths.

    Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Syrian government has accused Israel of having bombed a suburb west of the capital, Damascus, where there is a military airport, causing a huge fire. State television has relaunched the words of another army officer, that "several rockets" fell in the vicinity of the airport, one of the most important in the country, which is located in Mezzeh.

    An of the army statement issued through the official Sana news agency, reports "several missiles" launched shortly after midnight; the rockets were fired form an area near the Sea of ​​Galilee, into Israel and landed near the military airport of Mezzeh.

    Explosions were also felt by many residents of the capital. The military airport of Mezzeh, south-west of Damascus, has been used in recent years to launch attacks in the region of territories controlled by the rebels.

    At the moment there is no news of casualties or wounded in the attack, which would favor the "terrorist" groups fighting against the Syrian government.

    Damascus has threatened Israel with "consequences" as a result of the bombing, but did not specify if there will be "direct reprisals." According to the government it is the third attack by the Jewish state on Syrian territory.

    So far there has been no official reaction from the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the other members of the executive or senior army officers.

    Analysts and experts point out that since 2011, the date of beginning of the war in Syria, Israel has targeted weapons and ammunition deposits and supply lines destined for Hezbollah on Syrian territory several times. In recent years, the Lebanese Shiite movement has sent thousands of fighters across the border in support of the regular forces of President Bashar al Assad.

    Earlier, on December 7 last year, the Syrian State media reported a missile attack by Israel, which targeted the area surrounding the military airport of Mezzeh. On 30 November the Israeli air force planes launched several missiles from Lebanese airspace, hitting the town of Sabboura on the outskirts of Damascus. The area is crossed by a  highway that connects the Syrian capital to Lebanon.

    Yesterday, meanwhile, at least eight people died in Damascus as a result of a suicide bomber who struck the Kafr Sousa district. Attacks and explosions are a rare occurrence in the Syrian capital, controlled by the government army and the bastion of Syrian President Assad. According to military sources the victims include an army colonel. The district is home to ministries and offices of senior government officials which, however, were spared in the blast.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Syria Israel war bombing Damascus military rockets attacks airport capital











    See also

    11/05/2012 SYRIA
    UN condemns Damascus bombings. Regime and rebels must end violence
    The final toll is 55 dead and more than 400 injured. Even China and Russia condemn the attack and call for respect of the ceasefire proposed by Kofi Annan.

    10/05/2012 SYRIA
    Twin bombing in Damascus. Damage for the Melkite cathedral
    The provisional toll is 40 dead and 170 wounded. AsiaNews sources describe him as one of the most violent attacks since the war against Assad. The explosion was felt throughout the city. Struck the headquarters of military intelligence and other buildings of the scheme.

    24/04/2008 ISRAEL - SYRIA
    Assad confirms Israeli proposal: peace in exchange for the Golan Heights
    But the Jewish state also wants to end support for Hamas and Hezbollah. The role of the Turkish prime minister, who will travel to Syria on Saturday, is confirmed. The news comes in conjunction with a congressional hearing with U.S. intelligence officials on "nuclear" relations between Damascus and North Korea.

    08/01/2009 ISRAEL – LEBANON
    Will rockets from Lebanon against northern Israel open a new front?
    Five Israelis in the Galilee are slightly wounded. Israel’s army fires back. No one claims responsibility but the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is thought to be behind the attack. Hizbollah issues threats as Iranian leader Larijani is in Damascus to meet Khaled Meshaal and other pro-Tehran Palestinian groups. In Gaza toll tops 700 dead and more than 3,000 wounded.

    09/05/2006 PALESTINE - ISRAEL
    Haniyeh calls for rocket attacks against Israel to stop

    The prime minister of Hamas justified the demand made to Jihad and the Popular Resistance Committee by voicing fears that Israel may decide to send ground troops to the Gaza Strip to stop the Qassam attacks.





    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.