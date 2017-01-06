|
|
» 01/13/2017, 09.27
SYRIA - ISRAEL
Damascus accuses Israel of bombing a military airport near the capital
The airport is located in the Mezzeh, already the scene of past attacks. The missiles have caused a huge fire, but there are no reports of casualties or wounded. The Syrian government promises "repercussions", but does not specify whether there will be "direct reprisals." Yesterday a suicide bomber blew himself up in Damascus, causing eight deaths.
|
