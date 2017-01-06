Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Syrian government has accused Israel of having bombed a suburb west of the capital, Damascus, where there is a military airport, causing a huge fire. State television has relaunched the words of another army officer, that "several rockets" fell in the vicinity of the airport, one of the most important in the country, which is located in Mezzeh.



An of the army statement issued through the official Sana news agency, reports "several missiles" launched shortly after midnight; the rockets were fired form an area near the Sea of ​​Galilee, into Israel and landed near the military airport of Mezzeh.

Explosions were also felt by many residents of the capital. The military airport of Mezzeh, south-west of Damascus, has been used in recent years to launch attacks in the region of territories controlled by the rebels.



At the moment there is no news of casualties or wounded in the attack, which would favor the "terrorist" groups fighting against the Syrian government.



Damascus has threatened Israel with "consequences" as a result of the bombing, but did not specify if there will be "direct reprisals." According to the government it is the third attack by the Jewish state on Syrian territory.



So far there has been no official reaction from the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the other members of the executive or senior army officers.



Analysts and experts point out that since 2011, the date of beginning of the war in Syria, Israel has targeted weapons and ammunition deposits and supply lines destined for Hezbollah on Syrian territory several times. In recent years, the Lebanese Shiite movement has sent thousands of fighters across the border in support of the regular forces of President Bashar al Assad.



Earlier, on December 7 last year, the Syrian State media reported a missile attack by Israel, which targeted the area surrounding the military airport of Mezzeh. On 30 November the Israeli air force planes launched several missiles from Lebanese airspace, hitting the town of Sabboura on the outskirts of Damascus. The area is crossed by a highway that connects the Syrian capital to Lebanon.



Yesterday, meanwhile, at least eight people died in Damascus as a result of a suicide bomber who struck the Kafr Sousa district. Attacks and explosions are a rare occurrence in the Syrian capital, controlled by the government army and the bastion of Syrian President Assad. According to military sources the victims include an army colonel. The district is home to ministries and offices of senior government officials which, however, were spared in the blast.