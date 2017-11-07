|
|
» 11/14/2017, 10.14
SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Dozens of civilian casualties in an air raid on the rebel city of Atareb
The provisional toll is 53 dead, but the figure is expected to increase given the many serious injuries. It is still uncertain who is responsible for the raid: local activists say they were Syrian jets or Russian aircraft. The area falls within the de-escalation zones. Putin and Erdogan relaunch diplomatic efforts for peace in the country.
See also
03/10/2016 15:26:00 SYRIA
Aleppo’s Armenian Christian neighbourhoods targeted by jihadi (and Turkish) rockets
Rockets from the city’s eastern sector hit Christian areas for days, fired by the al Nusra Front on Turkish orders. At least five Armenian Christians have been killed over the weekend, and a dozen wounded. Aleppo’s Armenian community calls for help from all the Churches of the world.
19/01/2017 10:23:00 TURKEY - RUSSIA - IRAN
For the first time joint Russia and Turkey air raids against Isis
Jihadist positions in al-Bab, a town 20 km from the Turkish border targeted. An "unusual" collaboration between fronts opposed to one another. Russian spokesman: Several vehicles involved, "very effective operations." Iran against the "hostile" US presence at the peace talks in Astana.
15/12/2016 11:37:00 SYRIA - UN
UN: In Aleppo rebels use civilians as human shields. Evacuation deal could be re-launched
The Commission of Inquiry on Syria said that civilians are blocked from leaving the besieged area and the rebels mingle with the civilian population by increasing the risk of being killed or injured. Closed schools become weapons caches. Weapons placed near hospitals. Syria, Russia, Turkey, Iran ready for a new agreement for the evacuation of civilians and rebels from the Aleppo east neighborhoods not yet conquered.
23/01/2017 17:41:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels
For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.
04/05/2017 10:22:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Moscow: security zones and no-fly zones to strengthen ceasefire in Syria
Russian President Putin spoke with US President Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The aim is to facilitate the return of refugees and the delivery of aid to the population. It is also expected that foreign troops will be sent as observers. The rebels have suspended participation in Astana talks in protest of government air raids.
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
13/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
Saad Hariri’s interview tears confirm the doubts of the Lebanese
Pierre Balanian
08/11/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA
07/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
Night of the Devils of Fear: War in the Saudi royal family
Pierre Balanian
11/11/2017 IRAN - USA - UN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®