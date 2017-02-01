06 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/06/2017, 17.51

    PHILIPPINES

    Duterte scraps peace talks with Maoist rebels



    Maoist rebels break ceasefire. Filipino president says he is ready for a long war. PIME missionary Fr Peter Geremia hopes “this is only a setback” on the path to a peace agreement.

    Manila (AsiaNews) – Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped negotiations with the New People's Army (NPA) aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict, raising fear among people in Mindanao that hostilities might resume. Some, like missionary Fr Peter Geremia, hope “this is just a setback that will be overcome soon."

    The president announced his decision on Saturday (4 February), three days after the NPA released a statement saying that it would unilaterally end the ceasefire at 11.59pm, Friday 10 February, agreed in Oslo during peace talks.

    Rebels accuse Duterte of failing to release all political prisoners by October. They also blame government forces of using the ceasefire to enter territory rebels claim as their own.

    Duterte’s decision comes after eight Filipino soldiers and a rebel died in a clash last month.

    The president, who released some rebel leaders to resume peace talks after he took office in June last year, reacted angrily to the statement by the Maoist rebels and said he was prepared for a long fight.

    "I told the soldiers to prepare for a long war. I said (peace) will not come during our generation," he said late Saturday.

    He later threatened to jail rebel negotiators should they return from peace talks overseas.

    "I am not interested in talking to them (the rebel leaders). I will refuse to talk about it anymore," he told reporters.

    "We have been fighting for 50 years. If you want to extend it for another 50 years, so be it, we will be happy to accommodate you." 

    This new escalation between the government and the armed group worries many Filipinos, afraid that the bloody conflict will continue.

    Fr Peter Geremia, a missionary of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) in Mindanao, reacted to the president’s statement and the possibility of renewed fighting.

    "This news has come as a surprise and scares many young people,” the clergyman said.

    “Unfortunately, peace negotiations have not solved the problems between the warring sides. We hope that this is only a setback on the path to a peace agreement. In some areas, incidents have already taken place and civilians are a bit 'worried,” he noted.

    "The president has made many statements which he later retracted. It would not surprise me if this was one of those. We hope this is just a setback that will soon be overcome."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    philippines
    mindanao
    civil war
    new people’s army
    rodrgio duterte
    peace talks
    breakdown











    See also

    19/09/2008 THAILAND
    New prime minister urging unity but political row not going away
    Prime Minister Somchai takes oath of office before the king, pledging to work with “honesty, dedication and morality” for the greater good of the country. Opposition continues its occupation of the government compound in the capital and rejects any head of government from the ranks of the People’s Power Party.

    12/03/2016 16:14:00 CHINA
    China’s central bank reassures world that growth targets reachable

    Governor Zhou Xiaochuan pledges not to use “exchange rates or other monetary policies to stimulate exports", nor resort to massive capital injections.



    02/04/2009 NEPAL
    Kathmandu proclaims 8,000 Maoist martyrs
    Maoist fighters who died during the civil war constitute most of the martyrs. Opposition parties as well as the ruling party’s junior coalition partners are against the move because it belittles those who “sacrificed their lives for the nation”. But the issue is also about money.

    05/03/2015 CHINA
    Li Keqiang calls 7 per cent growth the "new normal," pledges fight against pollution and corruption
    Speaking before the National People's Congress, the prime minister promised to create 10 million new jobs and undertake painful reforms to stabilise an economy too dependent on exports and government investments. China's economy suffers from excess capacity, little innovation, and a weak agriculture. The "war on corruption" and "zero tolerance" will continue, as will support for clean technology.

    14/03/2012 CHINA
    For Wen Jiabao, economic and political reforms are an "urgent task"
    The premier says another Cultural Revolution is a real danger. He admits to problems, such as the divide between rich and poor, the party's credibility gap and the corruption of its members. However, he has little to say about solutions. He reiterates the need for price controls to avoid a real estate bubble and promises that the yuan will float more freely. He acknowledges that he should have had direct meetings with people. Yet, hundreds of petitioners were recently either sent home or arrested.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.