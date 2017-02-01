|
|
» 02/06/2017, 17.51
PHILIPPINES
Duterte scraps peace talks with Maoist rebels
Maoist rebels break ceasefire. Filipino president says he is ready for a long war. PIME missionary Fr Peter Geremia hopes “this is only a setback” on the path to a peace agreement.
See also
19/09/2008 THAILAND
New prime minister urging unity but political row not going away
Prime Minister Somchai takes oath of office before the king, pledging to work with “honesty, dedication and morality” for the greater good of the country. Opposition continues its occupation of the government compound in the capital and rejects any head of government from the ranks of the People’s Power Party.
12/03/2016 16:14:00 CHINA
China’s central bank reassures world that growth targets reachable
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan pledges not to use “exchange rates or other monetary policies to stimulate exports", nor resort to massive capital injections.
02/04/2009 NEPAL
Kathmandu proclaims 8,000 Maoist martyrs
Maoist fighters who died during the civil war constitute most of the martyrs. Opposition parties as well as the ruling party’s junior coalition partners are against the move because it belittles those who “sacrificed their lives for the nation”. But the issue is also about money.
05/03/2015 CHINA
Li Keqiang calls 7 per cent growth the "new normal," pledges fight against pollution and corruption
Speaking before the National People's Congress, the prime minister promised to create 10 million new jobs and undertake painful reforms to stabilise an economy too dependent on exports and government investments. China's economy suffers from excess capacity, little innovation, and a weak agriculture. The "war on corruption" and "zero tolerance" will continue, as will support for clean technology.
14/03/2012 CHINA
For Wen Jiabao, economic and political reforms are an "urgent task"
The premier says another Cultural Revolution is a real danger. He admits to problems, such as the divide between rich and poor, the party's credibility gap and the corruption of its members. However, he has little to say about solutions. He reiterates the need for price controls to avoid a real estate bubble and promises that the yuan will float more freely. He acknowledges that he should have had direct meetings with people. Yet, hundreds of petitioners were recently either sent home or arrested.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
31/01/2017 VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francis
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®