|
|
» 01/31/2017, 15.38
EUROPEAN UNION – CHINA
EU calls on China to account for torture cases involving human rights lawyers
A EU spokesperson issues a statement on the matter. The release of Li and Xie Yanyi Chunfu is "a positive step", but the EU wants an explanation for the cases involving Li Heping, Wang Quangzhang and Xie Yang as well as the release of still detained lawyers and activists.
See also
11/04/2006 United States China
US lawmakers urge Bush to raise Chinese dissident's case
Yang Jianli, a US permanent resident, was detained by the Chinese government in April 2002. He for more than a year in solitary confinement and suffered a minor stroke.
24/11/2007 CHINA
Destroyed by detention a leading dissident renounces appeal
Guo Feixiong, a leading dissident has abandoned plans to appeal against his five-year prison sentence because of the physical and psychological toll wreaked by 14 months in detention. Hu Jia warns: the government wants to use him as an example to dissuade other activists.
29/02/2008 CHINA
Chinese foreign minister says mainland does not arrest protesters as police jail rights activist
One the signatories of an open letter calling for greater respect for human rights was arrested. China’s foreign minister claims that anyone in prison is inside for violations of the law. Tiananmen Mothers call on the authorities to start talking about the 1989 slaughter, an event nowhere mentioned in history books and leaders’ speeches.
25/01/2017 12:04:00 CHINA
Human Rights Lawyers tortured to extract "confessions"
Among the nearly 300 detained lawyers 50% are Catholic or Protestant Christians. Beatings, electric shocks, threats, deprived of liquids to coerce them into admitting they "conspired against state security". The lawyers’ wives threatened.
14/11/2007 CHINA
5 years in prison for denouncing government corruption
Yang Maodong is well known in China or having defended the inhabitants of Taishi village in 2005 in their fight for democracy free of cost. For a Guangzhou Court, he is guilty of “having carried out his affairs illegally”, that is having published an independent newspaper which targeted communist corruption.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
27/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " KUWAIT
28/01/2017 SYRIA " RUSSIA " TURKEY
27/01/2017 NEPAL
India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women trafficking
Christopher Sharma
28/01/2017 VATICAN
29/01/2017 VATICAN
30/01/2017 PAKISTAN
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
27/01/2017 EGYPT
27/01/2017 INDONESIA
27/01/2017 PAKISTAN
New child labour law “not enough” for Pakistani activists
Kamran Chaudhry
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®