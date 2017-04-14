|
» 04/20/2017, 15.02
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Easter celebrations in Moscow with bells, cakes and cheeses
Moscow’s Easter gift festival is underway from 12 to 23 April in 24 downtown squares and 19 parks. Typical products from the Russian regions include cakes, honey, cheeses . . . and bells. “If we had a little more time, Sergey Semenovich and I too would gladly take a ride on the carousel," said Kirill.
|
