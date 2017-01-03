09 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/09/2017, 17.41

    EGYPT

    Eight dead and ten wounded in attack against checkpoint in the Sinai

    Loula Lahham

    Security forces and civilians are killed and hurt in the incident. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. In the latter, the second this year in the Sinai, terrorists opened fire on the checkpoint, followed by the blast of car packed with explosives, which damaged surrounding buildings.

    Cairo (AsiaNews) – Egyptian security sources said that eight policemen were killed and ten more were seriously wounded this morning in an attack on a security checkpoint in Al-Massaïd, a district in the town of Al-Arich, capital of the northern Sinai governorate.

    Medical sources from the local military hospital estimate that the number of deaths could rise, given the serious condition they were brought in.

    No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the authorities believe extremist Islamist groups are the likely culprit, possibly Jihadis linked to the Islamic State (IS), which is very active in the area.

    The attack began when terrorists opened fire on the checkpoint, wounding several members of the Civil Protection (fire department). This was followed by a car bomb that killed eight members of the security forces, and wounded another ten.

    The explosion severely damaged nearby buildings, and caused the collapse of a small annex to the checkpoint. Terrified residents fled the gunfight and the car bomb.

    The Egyptian army responded by setting up roadblocks around the blast site to facilitate the rescue of the wounded who were all taken to the city’s military hospital.

    This was the second such attack since the beginning of 2017. An incident on Saturday left four soldiers dead and another four wounded when suspected Islamist terrorists attacked a checkpoint in the central Sinai Peninsula.

    Attacks against the security forces and the Egyptian army are frequent in the North Sinai with scores of dead and wounded.

    Egypt has been fighting IS terrorists since they became increasingly active in this border area in 2013.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    egypt
    sinai
    al-arich
    terrorism
    attacks
    security
    extremism
    islam











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.