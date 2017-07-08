|
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Eleven Christians elected in local elections in Mymensingh
Voting took place yesterday in 56 Union Parishad, the country’s smallest administrative units. There are 4,554 in Bangladesh. “Once we were forced to flee to India because of persecution by Muslims. Later we realised that to save ourselves as a minority in this country, we had to get involved in politics,” said Protestant leader.
|
