14 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/14/2017, 12.58

    BANGLADESH

    Eleven Christians elected in local elections in Mymensingh

    Sumon Corraya

    Voting took place yesterday in 56 Union Parishad, the country’s smallest administrative units. There are 4,554 in Bangladesh. “Once we were forced to flee to India because of persecution by Muslims. Later we realised that to save ourselves as a minority in this country, we had to get involved in politics,” said Protestant leader.

    Tangail (AsiaNews) – More than 25 Christian Garo ran for Union Parishad (rural councils), and 11 were elected yesterday.

    This is an extraordinary outcome, considering that the Christian community of Bangladesh is not very active in politics. In fact, Jewel Areng, and ethnic Garo, is the only MP in the 350-member parliament. He is also the youngest.

    Tribal Christians ran in eight parishad in Madhupur, Tangail district, in Mymensingh diocese. All are members of the ruling Awami League.

    They are: Tushar Rema, Sanjoy Mankin, Lawrance Nokrek, Ronjit Nokrek, Bikshon Nokrek, Probir Nokrek Chandro Bormon, Binesh Rema, Jhuma Rani Bormon, Farun Nokrek, Tirala Chiran and Archna Norkek. Three of them are women.

    Their victory is an important turning point for Bangladesh, an Islamic majority country, with a population of about 160 million.

    Despite the urging of Church hierarchies, Christians are generally not involved in politics. But for tribal Garo, things are different.

    "We Garo believe that Bangladesh is our country,” said Subhro Arang, a Protestant leader, speaking to AsiaNews.

    “Once we were forced to flee to India because of persecution by Muslims. Later we realised that to save ourselves as a minority in this country, we had to get involved in politics. That is why many Christian Garo take part in political activities. Success in local government elections is the outcome."

    The vote took place in 56 Union Parishad, the country’s smallest administrative unit. There are 4,554 of them in Bangladesh.

    Legally, each has nine wards and is governed by a president and 12 members, including three seats reserved for women.

    "We know politics,” said Arang. “We are aware that in order to ensure our civil rights we must get involved actively in parties."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    bangladesh
    mymensingh
    tangail
    madhupur
    union parishad
    rural councils
    garo
    politics











    See also



    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.