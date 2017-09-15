|
|
» 09/22/2017, 15.34
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Eleven schools celebrate World Peace Day in Faisalabad
The event was sponsored by the Holy Rosary Parish. Staging “such shows of peace” will make children “ambassadors of peace,” said Fr Shahzad. A “candle of peace” was lighted. Three groups call on the government to improve the situation of minorities who are often victims of kidnapping, conversions, and forced marriage.
See also
16/04/2016 08:57:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino bishops: A rosary a day until the presidential elections
On 9 May, the Filipinos called to the polls to elect a new president. Msgr. Villegas called on the population to be guided by the power of prayer. In the history of the country, the recitation of the Rosary is very significant. In 1986 - under the leadership of the late Card. Sin - the "Rosary Crusade" led to the end of the Marcos dictatorship.
19/10/2009 PAKISTAN
Pakistani children pray to Our Lady for "peace and unity"
The local Church has joined the initiative "One million children praying the rosary", launched by the Venezuelan Council for the Laity and celebrated yesterday throughout the world. They seek an end to “bombs and destruction". Priest of Faisalabad:” illiteracy, lack of food and discrimination" are "crosses" that they must bear.
01/10/2004 PHILIPPINES
"Children's Rosary" unites Filipino Catholics
08/10/2007 SRI LANKA
Some 6,000 people recite the rosary for peace in Sri Lanka
On the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary, a great procession takes in Colombo; participants call on Our Lady to bring peace to the country. Many of those devoted to Mary, whether Sinhalese or Tamil, attend including some Hindus.
03/10/2006 ROSARY & MISSION - CHINA
China: my vocation came from rosary prayed in my family
Taking up the invitation of the pope to dedicate October to praying the Rosary and to mission we present today the testimony of a priest of the underground Church, whose vocation grew thanks to the Rosary prayed in his family, notwithstanding persecution.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
21/09/2017 VATICAN
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
16/09/2017 INDIA
16/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®