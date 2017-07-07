|
|
» 07/14/2017, 10.01
INDIA
Environmental court bans dumping of trash and bodies in the Ganges
The ordinance applies to within 500 meters of the shore. You cannot build within 100 meters. Fines of up to 680 euros for those who break the rules. The leather-making industries in Uttar Pradesh will need to be moved. Ban on setting corpses afloat in river as per Hindus funerary tradition
See also
22/03/2017 15:41:00 INDIA
The Ganges is a "living being." Raghuvanshi: historic decision, pulls wool from eyes of Hindu nationalists
The High Court of Uttarakhand equates the waters of the sacred river for Hindus to a human being. The goal is to reduce the pollution caused by industrialization and urbanization. Indian activist: "The Hindu radicals use pollution to come to power." The courts must also take action for Dalits who live on the river banks.
14/07/2011 INDIA
A billion dollars to clean up a filthy Ganges
The river worshipped by Hindus and vital to India is now an open sewer, full of faecal bacteria, unfit for bathing or farming. Now the World Bank will fund a restoration project, but experts express doubts about its success.
24/08/2016 09:16:00 INDIA
Varanasi, as Ganges overflows, the dead cremated on rooftops
Rains fall relentlessly for over two months. In Uttar Pradesh they have killed 40 people and forced at least another 100 thousand to flee their homes. For Hindus, a funeral rite on the banks of the sacred river frees the body from the cycle of rebirth.
14/01/2013 INDIA
India, 10 million pilgrims expected for the beginning of the Kumbh Mela
For 55 days, more than 100 million Hindus will bathe in the holy waters of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Sarawati. The Kumbh Mela falls every 12 years and is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Hygiene alarm: the high rate of pollution of waterways, the authorities have set up field hospitals and toilets.
04/12/2009 INDIA
World Bank loan for rehabilitation of the Ganges
The sacred river is one of the most polluted in the world. The problem also extends to its tributaries. Approximately 400 million people live along the river banks. Other rehabilitation programs have come to no end. The pollution produces tumours in the population.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
08/07/2017 LEBANON
07/07/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®