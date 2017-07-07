14 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/14/2017, 10.01

    INDIA

    Environmental court bans dumping of trash and bodies in the Ganges



    The ordinance applies to within 500 meters of the shore. You cannot build within 100 meters. Fines of up to 680 euros for those who break the rules. The leather-making industries in Uttar Pradesh will need to be moved. Ban on setting corpses afloat in river as per Hindus funerary tradition

    New Delhi (AsiaNews) - From now on it will no longer be possible to dump waste or human remains in the waters of the Ganges, nor within 500 meters from the shore. The National Environmental Tribunal (NGT), the largest institute on environmental protection in India decided yesterday. Judges, led by President Swatanter Kumar, also established a "non-construction" area within 100 meters from the shore of the river sacred for THE Hindu religion. Anyone who violates these provisions can be fined up to 50,000 rupees (680 euros).

    The order of the Court of First Instance aims at the purification of the highly polluted waters of the Ganges. Judges have argued that the riverbed from Haridwar, Uttarakhand State, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, requires urgent action. Recently, local courts have also intervened on the question of the pollution of the sacred river, which have attempted to protect the waters by defining the Ganges as a "living being". The Supreme Court rejected this interpretation, however.

    What worries most is pollution due to industrial discharges, especially those of from the tanning industries. Along the river in Uttar Pradesh there are hundreds of tanneries employing mostly Muslims. The Tribunal ordered government led by Yogi Adityanath, to transfer companies from the Kanpur area to the Unnao industrial area, or wherever they will not damage the ecosystem within a six-month period.

    The decision also explicitly hampers the Hindu religious community. Funeral rituals are celebrated on the banks of the Ganges and ashes dissolved in the waters. However,  relatives who cannot cremate their dead because of the cost, entrust the corpses of their loved ones to the river. For this, the tribunal has asked the two Indian states to formulate guidelines for the religious activities that take place at the ghats.

    The court appointed a monitoring committee, led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, which collects experts and professors in the field of environment. Analysts point out, however, that the decisions of the judiciary are of a binding value, but are often challenged in the High State Courts and in front of the Supreme Court. NGT then does not have security forces to enforce its decisions, but relies on individual states.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Court
    Environment
    Ganges
    Sacred River
    Waste
    Corpses
    Pollution
    Tannery
    Uttar Pradesh
    Uttarakhand











    See also

    22/03/2017 15:41:00 INDIA
    The Ganges is a "living being." Raghuvanshi: historic decision, pulls wool from eyes of Hindu nationalists

    The High Court of Uttarakhand equates the waters of the sacred river for Hindus to a human being. The goal is to reduce the pollution caused by industrialization and urbanization. Indian activist: "The Hindu radicals use pollution to come to power." The courts must also take action for Dalits who live on the river banks.



    14/07/2011 INDIA
    A billion dollars to clean up a filthy Ganges
    The river worshipped by Hindus and vital to India is now an open sewer, full of faecal bacteria, unfit for bathing or farming. Now the World Bank will fund a restoration project, but experts express doubts about its success.

    24/08/2016 09:16:00 INDIA
    Varanasi, as Ganges overflows, the dead cremated on rooftops

    Rains fall relentlessly for over two months. In Uttar Pradesh they have killed 40 people and forced at least another 100 thousand to flee their homes. For Hindus, a funeral rite on the banks of the sacred river frees the body from the cycle of rebirth.



    14/01/2013 INDIA
    India, 10 million pilgrims expected for the beginning of the Kumbh Mela
    For 55 days, more than 100 million Hindus will bathe in the holy waters of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Sarawati. The Kumbh Mela falls every 12 years and is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Hygiene alarm: the high rate of pollution of waterways, the authorities have set up field hospitals and toilets.

    04/12/2009 INDIA
    World Bank loan for rehabilitation of the Ganges
    The sacred river is one of the most polluted in the world. The problem also extends to its tributaries. Approximately 400 million people live along the river banks. Other rehabilitation programs have come to no end. The pollution produces tumours in the population.



    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.