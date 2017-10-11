Dhaka (AsiaNews) – Mobashwer Hossain, assistant professor at Dhaka's North South University (NSU) is missing.

His family reported that he went missing on Tuesday evening (7 November) after attending a seminar on political Islam promoted by the government. His mobile phone has been switched off.

"We are concerned about his disappearance. It is not acceptable. The government must find him soon," said archbishop Gervas Rozario, president of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh, speaking to AsiaNews.

Hossain's father filed a missing person report at the Khilgaon police station in the capital. The professor studied journalism at Dhaka University, then completed his studies in London and Australia. His thesis focused on the effects of Islam on the politics of Bangladesh.

His family believes that the cause of his disappearance is linked to his research, especially since he has published several articles against extremism in Bangladeshi and foreign newspapers.

His last article appeared in September in an Indian paper in which he looked at how Islamic extremism spreads violence in Bangladesh.

The family is worried, noting that an unknown man recently came to their home and asked for the professor. After that, Mr Hossain installed security cameras outside his home.

The disappearance of the university professor is not the first case of its kind. Local sources note that at least 11 people have gone missing since August, including journalists and businessmen. Of these, only two have returned.

Prior to Hossain’s disappearance, the country was deeply concerned about the disappearance of Utpol Das, a Hindu journalist.

Hundreds of journalists gathered in protest in front of the Press Club on 31 October, but the journalist is still missing.