10/02/2017, 15.54
PALESTINE
Fatah arrives in Gaza as the first step towards reconciliation with Hamas
Tomorrow, a cabinet meeting will be held in the Strip. Control of Gaza could pass to the Palestinian Authority. An Egyptian delegation will be present. Sabella, a Fatah member, is cautiously optimistic, but the details are needed. Unity is necessary unity, and elections for a change of guard.
13/05/2009 VATICAN – PALESTINE
Pope shows courage against being used, Palestinian leader says
Bernard Sabella, a Catholic lawmaker for Fatah, says the Pope is forcing everyone to accept the fact that he came as pilgrim of peace. This trip to the Holy Land is a spur the international community to work for peace. The Holy See confirms that the Middle East and its Christian communities are at the top of its agenda.
17/11/2016 13:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Jerusalem, law legalizing the seizure of Palestinians land
Knesset approves the first reading of the far right norm that would legalize the seizure of private Palestinian land. For the final vote an absolute majority is needed. Peace Now: Netanyahu is "focused on internal power struggle." Bernard Sabella: " European interventions and unity among Palestinians essential ". Doubts about Trump and US policies. The sunsets on the project of "two peoples, two states."
16/05/2016 18:53:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
For Palestinian leader, from the Nakba or catastrophe to a chance to build a future with Israel
Palestinians yesterday commemorated their expulsion as a result of the founding of Israel. For Prof Sabella, the anniversary is a "reminder" of "evil and mistakes" that can only be healed through justice. With Israel’s right in power, Israel’s democracy is in danger. Unity between Gaza and Ramallah and new elections are needed.
12/02/2009 ISRAEL
Israel must now choose between democracy and extremism, Palestinians say
For Bernard Sabella, Christian lawmaker for Fatah, Israel faces a crucial choice: work for a two-state solution or for the ascendancy of only one. Disillusionment in the future of the peace process comes after years of little progress. For Hamas election results represent the victory of “a culture of terrorism.” Palestinian National Authority will have the same “expectations of the international community.”
20/03/2015 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
For Palestinian leader, Netanyahu will pay a high price with an exclusively right-wing cabinet
For Prof Sabella the outgoing PM will have to "make concessions" to right-wing voters - who confounded pollsters and put him back into power - like more Jewish colonies in the Territories and more military operations in Gaza. The Palestinian scholar hopes the Israeli PM will "act wisely," and engage Palestinian leaders in talks. The UN, the US and Europe have a role to play.
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
25/09/2017 SRI LANKA
26/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 CHINA
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
