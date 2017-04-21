|
Geographic areas
|
» 04/27/2017, 14.46
ISRAEL – SYRIA
Former Israeli minister confirms contacts between IS and the Jewish state
Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon said that the Islamic State group apologised for firing on an Israeli military unit. The reference is bout an incident last November in the Golan Heights. Officially Israel is neutral in the Syrian conflict, but it has helped anti-Assad and anti-Iran groups, including Jihadis.
