» 02/08/2017, 09.49
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
Four terrorists arrested in Nepal. Suspected links to Islamic State and Pakistan
Those arrested, migrants in Dubai, detained on charges of murder. They killed two Indians who had refused to work for international terrorism. The group planted the bomb that led to the recent rail disaster in India. Open borders between Nepal and India: the activities of the militants are a threat to both countries.
See also
10/04/2015 NEPAL
Nepal, criminal organization that sold women to the Islamic State uncovered
The Nepalese police has compiled a list of six Indian and Nepalese suspects, seizing false passports, photographs of the victims and 900 thousand dollars in cash. The women came from the poorer classes. Inspector General tells AsiaNews: "They were chosen because cheaper and submissive".
13/05/2016 12:18:00 RUSSIA
The Islamic State advances in southern Russia
In recent months the ideology of radical Islam has taken hold among both men and women. The men are fleeing to Syria to fight alongside the militia; the women are assisting the wounded as nurses. In the Northwest Caucasus there is a long tradition of Islamic terrorism, since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. An analysis published courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
29/05/2015 ISLAM
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation slams Islamic States outrages
A statement by the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes out against the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Defeating the terrorists needs "drying up the sources of funding of terrorism”.
19/05/2008 NEPAL - INDIA
Mosques multiply on border, New Delhi asks Kathmandu for closer supervision
The Indian intelligence bureau is afraid of an eruption of terrorist activities amid the creation of mosques and madrasahs in Nepal. Accusations against Pakistan, believed to be using the mosques to create problems for India.
31/08/2004 iraq - nepal
Twelve Nepalese hostages killed
"People of Iraq, do not sympathize with Allawi government", terrorists say
