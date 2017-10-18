24 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/24/2017, 16.12

    BANGLADESH

    Fr Marino Rigon, a Xaverian 'friend of Bengalis', has died

    Sumon Corraya

    Fr Marino, 92, spent 60 years in Bangladesh as a missionary. During the 1971 Liberation War he gave shelter to injured fighters. He was famous for translating the works of Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) – Bangladesh mourns Fr Marino Rigon, the Xaverian missionary who was a "great friend of Bengalis".

    The clergyman passed away last Friday (20 October) in Italy; he was 92, 60 of which spent in Bangladesh as a missionary.

    Fr Pietanza Domenico Mimmo, a confrere and head of the Dialogue and Ecumenism Centre in Khulna diocese, spoke to AsiaNews about him.

    “Fr Marino was a Xaverian pioneer in this country,” Fr Pietanza said. “He came in 1953, just a year after the arrival of the first Brothers. He made a tremendous contribution to the Catholic Church of Bangladesh."

    Fr Marino was born in Villaverla, Vicenza (Italy) in 1925. In 1953, he settled in the village of Haldibunia, under the diocesan administration of Khulna.

    In the past he had expressed a desire to be buried in Bangladesh, the country where he chose to live, a decision that “is up to our regional superior,” according to Fr Pietanza.

    The Italian-born missionary "preached the Gospel among Catholics using the local language, Fr Pietanza noted. “He was a great writer and translator and for this reason he received many literary recognitions when he was alive."

    Fr Marino was a great expert on the Bangladeshi poet Rabindranath 1913Tagore, Nobel Prize for Literature, and translated 40 of his works in Italian.

    In 1971, during the liberation war of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) from West Pakistan, the Xaverian clergyman gave shelter to wounded fighters, which won him “the heart of the population".

    In 60 years of mission, he played a key role in fighting poverty, expanding education, offering medical services, and helping poor women. Thousands of women still benefit from the assistance programme he helped set up.

    In 2009, the government granted his Bangladeshi citizenship, a privilege reserved to few foreigners.

    In 2012 Fr Marino was one of 61 non-Bangladeshi recognised by the government for their outstanding contribution to the birth of the nation.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    bangladesh
    marino rigon
    missionary
    xverian
    italy
    liberation war
    translator
    poet Rabindranath tagore











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.