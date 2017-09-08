|
|
» 09/14/2017, 18.14
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
From the Indonesian Church comes an impulse of tolerance towards the Ahok effect
Various assemblies of Indonesian religious renewed their commitment to pluralism. Sisters and priests visit various religious and cultural centres. Community initiatives and organisations promote interfaith dialogue.
See also
09/04/2014 INDONESIA
Exit polls show Megawati leading in Indonesian elections thanks to the "Widodo effect"
Early results show the PDIP of former President Megawati leading the pack with almost 20 per cent of the vote, riding on the coattails of the Jakarta governor, who is poised to run in the upcoming presidential poll. The Golkar Party is in second place. Islamist parties are a flop. Mired in scandals and corruption accusations, outgoing President Yudhoyono's party fares badly.
01/04/2016 19:24:00 CHINA
China’s Yangtze River to face huge, disastrous flooding, government official warns
In 1998, the Yangtze River, the longest in Asia and the fourth in the world, broke its banks, killing more than 3,000 and affecting some 220 million. Experts warns that El Niño effect could reach its peak in August, and cause a disaster.
27/10/2014 HONG KONG - CHINA
Hong Kong after the revolution
The pro-democracy Occupy Central movement frightened Beijing much more than the short-lived Jasmine Revolution. The government fears a "democratic infiltration" from the Special Administrative Region and will use every means at its disposal, including economics, to stop it. However, doing so it could destroy the country's most dynamic and innovative region. What follows is an analysis by an expert on China, courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
09/12/2004 INDIA - ASIA
Pollution in Asia is chocking the planet
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
08/09/2017 IRAQ " MIDDLE EAST
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
08/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®