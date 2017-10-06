|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/12/2017, 16.17
EGYPT - PALESTINE
Gaza to pass under Palestinian Authority control by December 1st
The agreement between Fatah and Hamas was signed today in Cairo after two days of intense negotiations. The security of the Rafah border will be managed by the Palestinian Authority. Abbas: definitive agreement.
See also
31/12/2008 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Israel rejects (for now) truce proposal in Gaza as “unrealistic”
Rockets land in Beer Sheva as the number of dead rises in the Strip. Medical facilities in Gaza lack operating rooms, bandages and drugs to treat the wounded. Israel wants an end to rocket attacks; Hamas wants an end to air raids.
04/07/2006 ISRAEL PALESTINE
Tensions escalate over Israeli corporal's kidnapping
People are suffering and dying in Gaza as Egyptian and Saudi diplomatic efforts continue. Israel warns Syria against supporting the terrorists. Palestinians and Israelis say the soldier is still alive.
03/12/2008 EGYPT - PALESTINE
Hamas: no pilgrimage to Mecca for faithful of Gaza Strip
Their offense is that they asked for permission to leave from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, controlled by Fatah. An internal power struggle is affecting the Muslims, and is judged as "an abominable crime" by the highest Sunni authority in Egypt. The news is raising ironic comments from Israeli newspapers.
16/05/2007 PALESTINA
More bloodshed as a result of Hamas-Fatah clashes in Gaza
Twenty-eight people are killed between Friday and last night. It is the worst death toll since a Saudi-brokered peace deal was signed and a national unity government was set up in March. Israel, whose army shot and killed a Palestinian over night, said it was following the situation but would not intervene.
27/02/2009 PALESTINE
Hamas-Fatat agree on eve of donors’ conference
Palestinian factions agree to process that should lead to a national unity government. Thus aid for Gaza reconstruction should start flowing in. Israeli daily Haaretz writes that recent war benefited Hamas.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
06/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
11/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®