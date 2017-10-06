13 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/12/2017, 16.17

    EGYPT - PALESTINE

    Gaza to pass under Palestinian Authority control by December 1st



    The agreement between Fatah and Hamas was signed today in Cairo after two days of intense negotiations. The security of the Rafah border will be managed by the Palestinian Authority. Abbas: definitive agreement.

    Cairo (AsiaNews/Agencies) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) will take full control of the Gaza Strip by December 1st. This is what has been decided today by representatives of Palestinian authorities Fatah and Hamas, Azzam al-Ahmad and Salah al-Aruri, in Cairo for signing the reconciliation agreement that ends a 10-year division. The intense negotiations took place in the Egyptian capital for two days with the patronage of the host country, the main promoter of reunification.

    The agreement should mean an end to PA punitive measures against Hamas, in particular, the cut of the electricty supplies, a major cause of struggle for the population.
    The main points discussed in the negotiations were the border management with Egypt Rafah and security within the Strip, for which it is expected the addition of 3,000 PA police officers. As for the Rafah passage, its management will be in the hands of the presidential guards of the PA by November 1st.

    Other issues, such as the future of Hamas military wing, Ezzedine al-Qassam, will be agreed in the coming days. A further round of talks in Cairo is scheduled for November 21, to which all Palestinian factions will participate.

    Mahmoud Abbas, president of the PA, declared  the agreement ending the Palestinian divide “definitive”. Abbas should visit Gaza within a month.

    Tensions between the two entities started since 2007 when Hamas expelled Fatah's representatives from the Strip. This separation has often been cited as a reason for delaying the Palestinian Authority's presidential election since 2009.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    israel
    palestine
    gaza
    egypt
    cairo
    hamas
    fatah
    Ezzedine al-Qassam
    gaza strip











    See also

    31/12/2008 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Israel rejects (for now) truce proposal in Gaza as “unrealistic”
    Rockets land in Beer Sheva as the number of dead rises in the Strip. Medical facilities in Gaza lack operating rooms, bandages and drugs to treat the wounded. Israel wants an end to rocket attacks; Hamas wants an end to air raids.

    04/07/2006 ISRAEL  PALESTINE
    Tensions escalate over Israeli corporal's kidnapping
    People are suffering and dying in Gaza as Egyptian and Saudi diplomatic efforts continue. Israel warns Syria against supporting the terrorists. Palestinians and Israelis say the soldier is still alive.

    03/12/2008 EGYPT - PALESTINE
    Hamas: no pilgrimage to Mecca for faithful of Gaza Strip
    Their offense is that they asked for permission to leave from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, controlled by Fatah. An internal power struggle is affecting the Muslims, and is judged as "an abominable crime" by the highest Sunni authority in Egypt. The news is raising ironic comments from Israeli newspapers.

    16/05/2007 PALESTINA
    More bloodshed as a result of Hamas-Fatah clashes in Gaza
    Twenty-eight people are killed between Friday and last night. It is the worst death toll since a Saudi-brokered peace deal was signed and a national unity government was set up in March. Israel, whose army shot and killed a Palestinian over night, said it was following the situation but would not intervene.

    27/02/2009 PALESTINE
    Hamas-Fatat agree on eve of donors’ conference
    Palestinian factions agree to process that should lead to a national unity government. Thus aid for Gaza reconstruction should start flowing in. Israeli daily Haaretz writes that recent war benefited Hamas.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.