» 10/26/2017, 12.16
CHINA-VATICAN
Li Yuan
Improvements for Church unlikely in wake of CCP Congress. As is a papal trip to Beijing
Under the new leadership presented yesterday, Wang Yang should be the head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference which deals with religious groups. Despite being considered a liberal, he must toe the line dictated by Xi Jinping on the "sinicization of religions." Wang Zuoan, Director of State Administration for Religious Affairs, was dismissed by the Central Committee. In an interview he clarifies that China-Vatican dialogue is "low key" but "but some problems are not so simple and cannot be solved in a short time". No imminent visit by the pontiff to China.
