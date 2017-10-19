26 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/26/2017, 12.16

    CHINA-VATICAN

    Improvements for Church unlikely in wake of CCP Congress. As is a papal trip to Beijing

    Li Yuan

    Under the new leadership presented yesterday, Wang Yang should be the head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference which deals with religious groups. Despite being considered a liberal,  he must toe the line dictated by Xi Jinping on the "sinicization of religions." Wang Zuoan, Director of State Administration for Religious Affairs, was dismissed by the Central Committee. In an interview he clarifies that China-Vatican dialogue is "low key" but "but some problems are not so simple and cannot be solved in a short time". No imminent visit by the pontiff to China.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - The Communist Party of China has unveiled its new top leadership a day after with the closing of the weeklong 19th National Congress that ended on Oct 24.Several Catholics and opinion leaders are skeptical of the possibilities for an improvement for the life of the Church. And Wang Zuoan, the director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs, ruled out that Pope Francis could visit China any time soon.

    While Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang, China President and Premier, were re-elected as expected, five other members were new faces in the standing committee of the Politburo with Wang Yang rank fourth in the lineup. It means he is set for, as tradition, the head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body of Beijing responsible to liaise with religious groups among other duties.

    Willy Lam Wo-lap, an expert on China Studies, told Hong Kong-based "852 Post" that there were rumors before the 19th congress that Wang, who is labeled as a reformist, could climb higher up as the first vice premier and demonstrate his ability in economic reform. But as the CPPCC chairman now, his job will have little relation with economy.

    As for religious affairs, some Chinese Catholics who are active on social media think Wang, as shown from his career path, does not seem to be familiar with religion, an issue that the Communist Party regards as sensitive, with former President Jiang Zemin once described as “no small matters” in 1993.

    Though media outside China labeled Wang Yang as a liberal, they said the thinking of an official would be affected by the position he or she held and thus Wang may not be as liberal on religious affairs like when he was a vice premier dealing with economic affairs. “After all, things are not decided by him alone. The new leadership is unlikely to bring change to the current situation of the church,” said Joseph, a lay Catholic who only gives his baptismal name.

    Wang certainly has to follow the direction of Sinicization of religion established by Xi Jinping, whose opening speech on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era, or the so-called “Xi Jinping Thought” has got passed as part of the Party dogma in the congress.

     

    The leadership election of the 19th Congress was believed rather competitive and complicated as reflected from the different rumored name lists of leadership lineup that spread around before the congress.

    Result showed there are 126 new faces out of total 204 members in the Central Committee while 78 former members were voted out, including Wang Zuoan, 59, director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs.

    According to some Chinese political websites, Xi reportedly interviewed each of the candidates of the Central Committee before the election. Some were told they could not stay in the Central Committee while some were asked to make sacrifice for the Party as there are more new members vying for the limited posts. It is unclear what was the reason for Wang not getting re-elected.

    Wang, who has not yet reached retirement age, unusually spoke twice to the Hong Kong-based Commercial Radio on the sidelines during the 19th Congress.

    In his first written reply to the Commercial Radio published on Oct 21, Wang said he noticed Pope Francis’ sincerity to China and his wish to visit the country while he reiterated the two conditions for China-Vatican relations, namely sever ties with Taiwan and not to interfere China’s domestic affairs in the name of religion.

    Three days later, on Oct 24, the Commercial Radio published more comments of Wang, who said that communication channels between China and the Vatican are smooth, “but some problems are not that simple and could not be settled in a short time.” He said it needs sincerity and practical actions from both sides.

    Wang also declined to disclose specific questions about the appointment of bishops, which is known to be a core and thorny issue in the ongoing negotiations.

    As an apparent clarification to his prior interview, Wang said that he did not mean that there is an upcoming papal visit to China but stressed that he thinks the prospects of China-Vatican relation looks fine.

    After the publication of his first interview, many Taiwan media interpreted as Beijing’s positive response to the aspiration of Pope Francis to visit Beijing and that the Holy See’s relation with Taiwan is in crisis. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    Vatican
    religious freedom
    Chinese Communist Party 2017 congress
    xi jinping
    religion sinication
    wang zuoan
    wang yang











    See also

    21/10/2017 12:43:00 CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.



    10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
    More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress

    He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.



    24/10/2017 08:59:00 CHINA
    Xi Jinping like Mao Zedong: his 'thought' and his name in the Party’s constitution

    Only Mao and Deng Xiaoping have their names included in the PCC charter. According to observers, "Xi's thought" is a mixture of Maoist type slogans, wrapped in a nationalistic pride in which the Party's totalitarian power emerges, with Xi at its "core". Preparations for new Central Committee and the Politburo. Xi will not have absolute power, but shared with other factions, especially those of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Wang Qishan retires.



    19/10/2017 13:08:00 CHINA - VATICAN
    At the Congress Xi reaffirms: Sinicization of religions under the Communist Party

    In his speech yesterday at the Party Congress, Xi Jinping reiterated the "new approach" to religious activities. The Catholic Church reiterates the independence of nomination and ordination of bishops. Two bishops present at the Congress: Msgr. Giovanni Fang Xingyao of Linyi and Msgr. Giuseppe Ma Yinglin of Kunming.



    10/07/2007 CHINA
    Authorities in damage-control mode over slavery to repair China’s image
    The authorities are putting pressure on parents and victims’ lawyers not to talk about their relatives’ enslavement to the press. Under existing legislation culprits can get only three to seven years in prison
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.