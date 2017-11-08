14 November 2017
    PHILIPPINES

    PHILIPPINES

    In Manila ASEAN commits itself to protecting migrant workers



    Fair treatment, family rights, and papers are at the heart of the signed agreement. Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos describes the deal as “caring and helpful”. It is the “centrepiece” of the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship. Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have 6.5 million immigrants, 96 per cent of the total. In 2015, migrants sent US$ 62 billion in remittances to their home countries.

    Manila (AsiaNews) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to protecting and promoting the rights of migrant workers in the region.

    The leaders of the ten-member association meeting in Manila for its 31st Summit (picture) signed the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers.

    The deal calls for the fair treatment of migrant workers, granting visitation rights to family members, and a ban on seizing passports.

    Other provisions include: prohibiting overcharging on placement and recruitment fees, regulating recruiters, and respecting workers’ right to fair salary and benefits, as well as the right to join trade unions and organisations.

    For Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the Commission on Migrants on Itinerant People of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the agreement is a “caring and helpful” initiative by ASEAN leaders. It shows “their concern and compassion of the plight of our migrant workers,” Santos said.

    With a common and unified stand of the ASEAN leaders, the rights and privileges of all migrant workers will be “protected, promoted and respected”. Indeed, “Their decision is the best and very beneficial to all migrant workers regardless of their nationalities,” he added.

    The Government of the Philippines earlier said that the signing of deal was the “centrepiece” of its chairmanship of the ten-nation bloc.

    Acting Filipino Foreign Affairs spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said one of the key features of the agreement is for the host country to afford the same level of protection to migrant workers as they do to their own citizens.

    Intra-regional migration in ASEAN has increased significantly between 1995 and 2015, turning Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand into regional migration hubs with 6.5 million migrants – 96 per cent of the total number of migrant workers in ASEAN, this according to a World Bank report, entitled Migrating to Opportunity.

    Approximately US$ 62 billion in remittances were sent to ASEAN countries in 2015. Remittances account for 10 per cent of GDP in the Philippines, 7 per cent in Vietnam, 5 per cent in Myanmar, and 3 per cent in Cambodia.
