» 01/25/2017, 10.08
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
India celebrates Msgr. Fernando Ocariz, new prelate of Opus Dei
Pope Francis has appointed the Franco-Spanish bishop as the third successor of St. Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer. For 22 years Msgr. Ocáriz accompanied his predecessor Msgr. Echevarría in his travels; they visited India three times. His appointment marks a "new stage."
