13 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/13/2017, 14.45

    INDONESIA

    Indonesian Catholics to take part in local elections amid tensions and threats

    Mathias Hariyadi

    Local elections are set for Wednesday. Some associations call for a “choice based on the interest of [. . .] the nation,” and the defence of a pluralistic state.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – A few days from local elections, various Catholic associations have called on Indonesian Catholics across the nation to pick their candidate of choice without fear or reservations.

    The appeal, launched yesterday by the Indonesian Bishops Conference (KWI), is the Catholic response to a climate of tensions and threats that has accompanied the election campaign of non-Muslim candidates running in local elections scheduled for this Wednesday (15 February) in 101 regencies across the country, including the Special Capital City District of Jakarta (DKI Jakarta).

    The urgency of such a "call" stems from the critical situation in Indonesia’s political life, where operations are underway to thwart non-Muslim candidates, regardless of their political program.

    A new wave of racist attacks and violent protests in the past two days have marred the renewed campaign by outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, after he was side tracked for months by  blasphemy accusations.

    With the backing of the KWI Commission for the Laity (KKK), a few Indonesian Catholic associations have come out in favour of the "national interest."

    Their appeal follows that of the archbishop of Jakarta Mgr Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo on 7 February, who reiterated the Church’s political neutrality and non-partisanship, as well as its support for the foundational values ​​of the state.

    The declaration, entitled ‘Our choice based on the interest of the state and the nation’, was signed by the Indonesian Catholic Women Association (WKRI), the Association of intellectuals (ISKA), Catholic Youth (PK), the Association of Catholic students (PMKRI) and the Catholic Society Forum (FMKI).

    "This is the time we are called to elect people who are serve the people", the associations say.

    They stress the pluralistic nature of the Indonesian nation whose highest expression is Pancasila, the foundation of the Indonesian state. "This plural society should be politically guaranteed," they note.

    Local elections “are primarily a political moment to develop a 'culture' based on Pancasila to achieve prosperity for all."

    In their appeal, the Catholic associations urge fellow Catholics to exert their right to pick their preferred candidate in the interest of Indonesian society as a whole. "People should not be afraid” of intimidations. At the same time, “this is not a time for ignorance.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    local elections
    catholic church
    islam
    extremism
    religious freedom











    See also

    22/07/2004 CHINA
    China tops world in censuring religious websites

    Access to AsiaNews also blocked



    24/06/2004 RUSSIA
    Freedom of expression on trial


    10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES  HUMAN RIGHTS
    Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says


    19/05/2010 PAKISTAN – ISLAM
    Facebook blocked by blasphemy regulations
    A judge blocks the social networking website until 31 May because some users organised a competition for Muhammad caricatures. Under Pakistani law, blasphemy can include the death penalty. Account creators say extremists cannot “take away our freedom of speech”.

    24/03/2016 09:17:00 CHINA
    Zhang Kai, lawyer who defends China’s crosses from demolition, is released

    After appearing on television to "confess his crimes" and spending six months under "house arrest", the lawyer was released. Together with activists for civil liberties, he defended the Christian churches against Zhejiang province authorities.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
    Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.

     


    HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
    Card. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view

    Card. John Tong

    The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.