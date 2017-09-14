|
» 09/20/2017, 18.39
IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION – UNITED STATES
Iranians favour globalisation and trade with Europe, but fear Trump
Survey confirms increasing optimism among Iranians, a majority of whom believe they children will have a better future than them. For 90 per cent, the presence of foreign companies in the country is positive. The possible scrapping of the nuclear agreement is feared. European intellectuals, diplomats and ex military make an appeal in favour of the deal.
