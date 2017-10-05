|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Iraq orders arrest of Kurdistan officials over independence vote
The arrest warrants apply to members of the Kurdistan Region's electoral commission. The vote was "contrary to the decision of the high federal court”. Kurdish leaders said "Yes" provided mandate to start negotiations on secession. Baghdad considers the vote in conflict with the Constitution.
