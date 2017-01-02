03 February 2017
    • » 02/01/2017, 09.43

    ISRAEL - PALESTINE

    Israel authorizes other 3 thousand houses for settlers in the Occupied Territories



    It is the fourth announcement in two weeks, since Trump became president. But the settlements in the Occupied Territories have also grown under Obama. It will make the establishment of a Palestinian State impossible.

     

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Three thousand new homes for Israeli settlers will be built in Judea-Samaria (the term Israel uses for the Palestinian Occupied Territories).

    The announcement was made last night with a statement issued by the defense ministry.

    This is the fourth announcement of new settlements in the West Bank in less than two weeks by Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman  and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The projects were launched after the inauguration of the US president Donald Trump.

    Immediately after the inauguration and the promise of a meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, Israel started the construction of 566 houses in East Jerusalem and announced plans for 2,500 homes in the Occupied Territories.

    Strengthened by Trump’s support, who has even promised to move the US embassy to Jerusalem which now is located in Tel Aviv, Israel is rushing to build settlements in the territories, a gesture considered illegal by the international community.

    The program of colonization also grew under the presidency of Barack Obama. To date at least 570 thousand Israelis live in over 130 settlements built by Israel since 1967, when the occupation began.

    In 2015 - when Obama was president - at least 15 thousand new settlers moved into the West Bank. According to the organization Peace Now, in 2016 the Israeli administration gave the green light for 2,623 new settlements. These include 756 illegal houses and those later "legalized".

    Israel's plan seems to be to destroy a territorial continuity in areas inhabited by Palestinians and render the creation of a state for them impossible.
