» 02/01/2017, 09.43
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel authorizes other 3 thousand houses for settlers in the Occupied Territories
It is the fourth announcement in two weeks, since Trump became president. But the settlements in the Occupied Territories have also grown under Obama. It will make the establishment of a Palestinian State impossible.
