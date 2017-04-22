|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Jakarta, public outpouring of affection and gratitude for Ahok
Citizens want to express their admiration. Each day thousands go to the town hall. The area in front of the palace flooded with signposts and floral decorations. Radical Islamist group's initiatives against the Christian governor continue. On 9 May the verdict of the blasphemy trial. Ahok: "Disliked and hated because of my faith and my ideas."
|
