» 07/12/2017, 12.11
INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law prohibiting radical Islamist groups
The political view of Islamist movements contradicts the Pancasila's values. The groups are responsible for months of political tensions. Hizbut Tahir Indonesia (HTI) is one of the main goals of the decree. Minister Wiranto says the resolution seeks to protect the unity and the coexistence of Indonesia as a nation. In the country there are increasing episodes of intolerance and sectarianism.
Books
