12 July 2017
    • » 07/12/2017, 12.11

    INDONESIA

    Jakarta approves law prohibiting radical Islamist groups



    The political view of Islamist movements contradicts the Pancasila's values. The groups are responsible for months of political tensions. Hizbut Tahir Indonesia (HTI) is one of the main goals of the decree. Minister Wiranto says the resolution seeks to protect the unity and the coexistence of Indonesia as a nation. In the country there are increasing episodes of intolerance and sectarianism.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Indonesia's president has signed a decree (called Perppu) that gives the government the power to ban radical Islamist organizations. According to analysts, the move aims to ban the groups that in recent months have caused a sharp rise in the political weight of extreme Islam.

    The measure, announced today by the security minister, follows months of sectarian tensions in the most populous Muslim nation in the world. They have shaken the government and undermined its reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.

    The approved measure modifies an existing law that governs mass organizations, allowing the government to avoid a long process for enforcing the ban. Analysts say Hizbut Tahir Indonesia (HTI), a group that promotes the adoption of sharia and the establishment of a caliphate in Indonesia, is among the goals of the decree.

    Last May, the government had announced the ban on the group. At the beginning of March, the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs announced that the government would prevent HTI from operating in the country, as its political vision contradicts the Pancasila's values ​​[political doctrine, foundation of the Indonesian State], which promotes diversity and pluralism. Wiranto, the coordinating minister, says the resolution seeks to protect the unity and the coexistence of Indonesia as a nation, and not to discredit Islamic groups. The minister announced that the decree was signed by President Joko Widodo on 10 July.

    The decision to ban the HTI was taken by the government following the  rise sectarianism in during the elections for the Jakarta Governorate, which saw the Chinese-born Christian Basuki Tjahaja "Ahok" Purnama defy the former Minister of Culture and Education Anies Baswedan. HTI, along with other radical groups such as the Islamic Defenders Front (Idf), is behind the numerous and violent mass protests against then-governor of the city, Widod's ally. They marked the months of the electoral campaign, fueling controversy and tension throughout the country.

    Ahok's re-election was also hindered by an infamous allegation of blasphemy, which, according to analysts, has influenced the outcome of the electoral turnout. Surprisingly, the Christian candidate lost to his rival and was sentenced to two years in prison, despite prosecutors requesting a milder penalty for the judges as he was not guilty of the offense involved. Following the controversial verdict, Indonesian civil society reacted with spontaneous demonstrations of support for Ahok, who has become a symbol of democracy and good governance.

    Hizbut, a global organization, is believed to have tens of thousands of members in Indonesia. If HTI were dissolved, it would be the first Islamic body to be banned since the fall of the New Order's authoritarian regime in 1998. During the three decades of the regime, President Soeharto banned numerous Islamic organizations whose activities and ideas were considered a threat to Pancasila.
    See also

    13/03/2017 15:03:00 INDONESIA
    Muslim supporters of Christian governor denied funeral

    Banners and notices have been displayed in several Jakarta mosques. Police are investigating the matter. Concerned, Religious Affairs minister calls refusals “unislamic”." The election campaign was marked by acts of intolerance by Islamists against Ahok and his supporters. Tensions are building ahead of the second round of voting in April. Moderate Muslims react.



    27/03/2017 09:14:00 INDONESIA
    Jakarta: incitement to hatred, the most common online crime in 2016

    The authorities conducted 199 investigations. The victims targeted for ethnic and religious reasons. Religious and conservative groups increasingly active as vigilantes. The case of the Christian governor is an example of this trend. 



    01/10/2012 INDONESIA
    Muslim-Christian duo to run Jakarta, Islamists lash out
    Jokowi and his deputy Ahok will begin running the capital on 7 October. For analysts and experts, their election marks an historic turning point. However, Muslim extremists bemoan their victory, calling it a bad and dark day for the nation. Islamists expect "immorality" will become widespread among residents.

    18/04/2017 13:34:00 INDONESIA
    Religious leaders make an appeal in favour of democracy in Jakarta’s gubernatorial election

    Seven religious organisations take part in a joint press conference to encourage voters to exercise their rights and respect the outcome of tomorrow's election. During the election campaign, religion was used and manipulated by Islamic extremist groups.



    20/07/2015 INDONESIA – ISLAM
    Jakarta governor defends the right of Ahmadis to freedom of worship
    A Christian of Sino-Indonesian heritage, Ahok slammed recent attacks against the minority in the capital. On 10 July, Islamic extremist groups disrupted a prayer service in a place of worship they were able to shut down. For the governor, the principle of religious freedom applies to everyone. Indonesia "was not born under the tyranny" of the majority, "but based on the Constitution”.
