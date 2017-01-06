|
PAKISTAN
Lahore High Court stops execution of schizophrenic prisoner
Khizar Hayat was convicted in 2003 for killing a fellow policeman. The court, the ruling on another inmate, who was also suffering from schizophrenia, for which the Supreme Court stayed the execution. Since December 2014, 427 executions have been carried out.
See also
06/07/2016 18:04:00 PAKISTAN
Forty-two Pakistani Christians acquitted of terrorism charges
A Christian NGO successfully defended the pastor and 41 members of the Christian Life Ministries, a Faisalabad-based Church, who had been arrested on false charges. Their crime was to have saved two young men from police brutality. Whilst in prison, the pastor and the other men were tortured in an appalling manner. Police are now under investigation for corruption.
16/10/2014 PAKISTAN
Asia Bibi's sentence is heart breaking, may the world pray for her, says Islamabad bishop
After five postponements, the High Court upholds the death penalty for the Christian woman, who has become a symbol of the fight against blasphemy. Her lawyers vow to take her case to the Supreme Court. Heartbroken by the sentence, Islamabad bishop calls for prayers. On Sunday, events are being organised across the country to show solidarity towards Asia Bibi.
03/02/2012 PAKISTAN
Pakistani Church in court to challenge the demolition of Catholic institute
The director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace goes before the High Court with “full confidence in our legal system.” Provincial lawmaker says he will raise the issue in the Punjab Assembly. For some Catholics, it is not only a matter of demolition but also blasphemy and the destruction of sacred objects.
15/03/2014 PAKISTAN
Asia Bibi’s appeal to be heard by Lahore High Court
After more than four years in prison, sentenced to death without trial for "blasphemy", the Pakistani Christian will appear before High Court judges in two days time. The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement, which has taken up her case, appeals to the court to "not give in to pressure from fundamentalists and make sure that justice wins out”.
31/05/2007 PAKISTAN
Another Christian condemned to death for blasphemy, without any proof
A Pakistani district court has condemned to Younis Masih, accused of having offended Muhammad and the Koran. His defence lawyer denounces the lack of any proof and police negligence and prepares an appeal.
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
