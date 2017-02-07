|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Lahore attack death toll rises to 13. The archdiocese closes schools and cathedral
A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Punjab Assembly. The attack was claimed by the Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. It is the same extremist group which last year hit a gathering of Christians during the celebrations for Easter. Archbishop prays for the families of the victims and the wounded.
31/03/2016 10:08:00 PAKISTAN
Survivors of Lahore attack: A sudden flash of light and then flames everywhere
At Jinnah Hospital in Lahore 65 people, including 13 children, are hospitalized in serious condition wounded in the Park attack on Easter Sunday. Kajal is 17 years old and has three serious fractures and four stiches in her right eye: She will never see again and will have difficulty walking, her mother says, "but at least she is here with us". Taj, a 24 year old electrician: "After the explosion they even stole my phone."
22/08/2016 15:09:00 PAKISTAN
Catholic hospital in Sialkot provides free treatment to tuberculosis patients (Video)
The Bethania Hospital is run by the Archdiocese of Lahore. Physicians also fight stigma associated with the disease through counselling and outreach to locals. Each year, 70,000 people die of TB in Pakistan.
28/05/2010 PAKISTAN
Armed attack on two Ahmadi mosques in Lahore
The terrorists entered during Friday prayers, where 1500 people had gathered, and continue to shoot and fight the police. The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. The Ahmadis are considered heretics and subject to violence in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
29/05/2010 PAKISTAN
Lahore Ahmadi leader calls for more protection. Dead from mosque attacks buried
The sect began the burial ceremony of the 93 victims of the double attack yesterday. The faithful are appealing for the executive to punish the perpetrators of the massacre. The attack claimed by Punjab section of Taliban. Eyewitness: "it was like war."
12/05/2005 PAKISTAN
Two nationalised schools handed back to the Catholic Church
Islamic teachers and groups threaten nation-wide demonstrations. Some consider the decision illegal, calling it an atrocity.
|
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
