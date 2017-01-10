|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mangalore hosts tenth national meeting of young Catholics
The event will be held January 18 to 22. Over 3 thousand youth leaders are expected from all over India. The meeting will end with a march for peace. The "Youth Cross", a symbol of Christ's love, has traveled 2 thousand kilometers.
|
|
