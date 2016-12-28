|
» 01/02/2017, 18.56
PHILIPPINES – CHINA
Manila vetting joint exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
Divided over Asia-Pacific seas, the Philippines and China could launch a strategic partnership. Manila is looking for new energy sources and foreign investment to boost the Filipino economy. The goal is to normalise" relations with Beijing after years of tension.
