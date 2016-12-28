02 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/02/2017, 18.56

    PHILIPPINES – CHINA

    Manila vetting joint exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea



    Divided over Asia-Pacific seas, the Philippines and China could launch a strategic partnership. Manila is looking for new energy sources and foreign investment to boost the Filipino economy. The goal is to normalise" relations with Beijing after years of tension.

    Manila (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The Philippines is "seriously studying" the possibility of conducting joint exploration of natural resources with China in the South China Sea.

    Divided over who controls a large sector of the Asia-Pacific region, the two nations could launch a strategic partnership. This would confirm Manila’s progressive tilting away from the United States.

    According to the Philippines Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, the Philippines Departments of Energy and Foreign Affairs have already been tasked with studying joint exploration projects.

    This comes at a time when the Filipino government expects energy supplies from its Malampaya gas fields to start to decline in ten years time.

    Once ready to do battle at the United Nations to defend its maritime claims, the Philippines under President Duterte appears ready to settle disputes through Beijing’s preferred bilateral approach in order to attract Chinese investment.

    According to its incoming ambassador to China, Manila wants “joint explorations” in the South China Sea and normalised relations with Beijing, as indicated by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte who made an official visit to Beijing last October.

    During that visit, aimed at boosting the Philippines economy, the president stressed the foreign policy shift he had signalled when he took office. In fact, Duterte said that he wanted looser ties with Washington and improved dialogue with Beijing.

    “The Chinese viewed the Philippines as a geopolitical pawn or Trojan horse of the US. Now they look at us as a friendly neighbour,” Ambassador Sta. Romana said.

    What is more, China does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries, and has not criticised President Duterte’s war on drug dealers and drug addicts, as Washington has.

    The war itself has come with scores of summary executions and extrajudicial killings, which have also been condemned by the Filipino bishops' conference.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    philippines
    china
    south china sea
    exploration
    natural resources
    economics
    tensions
    bishops’ conference











    See also

    19/01/2011 CHINA – HONG KONG
    Christian clergymen arrested to stop him from attending conference in Hong Kong
    Wang Yi, a well-know house church leader, was detained at Chengdu airport as he was boarding a plane bound for Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to speak at an Evangelical conference. Tens of millions of Christians practice their faith underground to avoid state-sponsored persecution.

    05/10/2010 CHINA
    Climate talks in Tianjin as China tries to clean up its image
    The final preparatory round gets underway before the Cancun summit opens later this year. UN climate Chief Christiana Figueres says China’s actions are positive but planning greenhouse gas reduction is difficult to do.

    25/09/2006 CHINA
    The Value of Liberty and Freedom in China and the World

    At the conference "Cina e libertà" (China and Freedom) organised on September 22-23 by the Fondazione Liberal in Siena (Italy), the "father of Chinese democracy", the dissident Wei Jingsheng* was awarded the Stefano Bellaveglia Prize. Following the 'laudatio' and the motivations behind the award read by journalist Aldo Forbice, Mr Wei delivered a speech which we publish here in its entirety.



    22/10/2010 CHINA
    Story of ordinary religious repression in China
    Threats, physical and psychological violence and, finally, the simple restriction of freedom: this is how the regime in Beijing treats Chinese Christians, the story of a delegate who wanted to attend the Protestant conference on evangelisation in South Africa.

    16/03/2015 CHINA
    Li Keqiang ends NPC with reassuring words, despite tough times, 7 per cent growth expected
    China's prime minister met world media at the end of the National People's Congress, but did not mention Hong Kong democracy, Taiwan, Tibet, is plannedbe expected. China will focus on e-commerce.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.