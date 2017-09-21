|
|
» 09/28/2017, 14.55
VATICAN – CHINA
Mgr Savio Hon appointed nuncio to Athens
He is the only high level Chinese member of the Roman Curia. He edited the Chinese translation of the catechism of the Catholic Church. He is well respected by many underground Catholics, many of whom he met during his stay in China. He attended the AsiaNews symposium on "China: The cross is red."
See also
22/08/2005 CHINA VATICAN WYD
From Cologne hopes for Church unity in China
The Pope's presence and being together push official and underground Christians beyond World Youth Day to bear witness together. "We forgive the government which is suppressing us".
05/04/2005 Vatican China
Afraid of the pope, China closes its doors
11/09/2017 13:47:00 CHINA-VATICAN
New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
24/07/2017 09:36:00 CHINA - VATICAN
60 years of the Chinese Patriotic Association: the Church subordinated to Politics
Although in a low key - perhaps because of talks with the Vatican - the slogan for an "autonomous" and "independent" Church (from the Holy See) is completely subjugated to Party politics. Official bishops die like "state officials" far from the faithful. The Party forces its members to atheism. There are few "witnesses" among official bishops and many "opportunists".
27/09/2016 16:30:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Priests and faithful in China critical of new regulations on religious activities
On October 7, the Regulations will be implemented. Criticism of contradiction between the emphasis on Constitution, which claims religious freedom in China and the Regulations which place numerous limitations on its expression. The State Council’s intervention on religions is "illegal”. Requests for a law that would recognize the right also to the domestic churches (underground) and all religions, not only the 5 recognized by the Beijing government.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
24/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
22/09/2017 TURKEY
22/09/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®