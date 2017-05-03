|
» 05/10/2017, 09.01
KOREA
Moon Jae-in is the 19th president of South Korea
The Democratic candidate won 41.1% of the votes. Promises the end of the "imperial" style of the presidency. The challenges of unemployment and economic growth. A policy of détente with North Korea. Greetings from the United States, Japan, China.
