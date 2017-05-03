10 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/10/2017, 09.01

    KOREA

    Moon Jae-in is the 19th president of South Korea



    The Democratic candidate won 41.1% of the votes. Promises the end of the "imperial" style of the presidency. The challenges of unemployment and economic growth. A policy of détente with North Korea. Greetings from the United States, Japan, China.

    Seoul (AsiaNews) - Early this morning, Democrat Moon Jae-in was sworn in as the 19th president of the country promising a more united nation after the scandals that overwhelmed his predecessor Park Geun-hye and to open greater channels of dialogue with the population and with North Korea.

    Moon was elected with 41.1% of the vote. Conservative Hong Joon-pyo, from the party of the former president, took 23.3; centrist Ahn Cheol-soo 21.8%.

    At the inauguration ceremony in front of the National Assembly, he said he wanted to be the president of all people even those who did not vote for him.

    In his first message to the nation, he said he wanted to work for "a new world of unity and coexistence" with "a fearful but humble heart before history and the people."

    Moon also promised to move the seat of the presidency to Gwanghwamun, in central Seoul, to bring to an end an "imperial" and isolated style in the exercise of power. "At times, I will hold large debates on Gwanghwamun Square. I will share the president's imperial powers as much as possible," he said."  "If necessary, I will fly straight to Washington," he said. "I will go to Beijing and Tokyo and under the right circumstances go to Pyongyang as well.

    Moon, 64, a child refugee from North Korea and a Catholic, has been in jail and was a human rights lawyer under General Park's dictatorship. He was also a close associate of Democratic President Roh Moo-hyun during a period (2003-2008), where the country doubled the GDP and held a policy of detente with its northern neighbors.

    Moon faces a social situation with the population frustrated by corruption scandals, marked by youth unemployment and the slowdown in growth. At the same time, he wants to reopen the so-called "Sunshine" policy, implemented by Democratic President Kim Dae Jung, of economic cooperation and relations with North Korea.

    During the election campaign he criticized the United States' belligerent attitude and said he wanted to redesign the Thaad anti-missile system being fiercely criticized by Pyongyang and China.

     

    Among the first congratulations to arrive on his election are those of the White House spokesman, Sean Spicer, who hopes to continue "strengthening the alliance" and "deepening the long friendship and collaboration".

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, recalling that the two nations are faced with common challenges, such as "the North Korean problem," hoped that they could "contribute even more to the peace and prosperity of the region by working together".

    In a congratulatory message, President Xi Jinping said he "has always attached great importance to relations between China and South Korea" and "wants to work diligently" along with Moon to ensure common benefits to the two countries.

    A few days ago North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun augured the victory of a person open to the distension in relations between the North and the South, conceivably referring to Moon. But so far it has not published any official response  to his victory.

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    South korea
    north korea
    presidential elections
    jae-in moon
    geun-hye park
    corruption
    thaad
    antimissilist system
    catholic church
    japan
    china
    united states











    See also

    12/04/2017 09:26:00 SOUTH KOREA
    Moon, Catholic candidate for president: Protagonists not spectators in dialogue with Kim Jong-un

    Direct talks  with Kim Jong-un and a review of the deployment of Thaad anti-missile system. Meanwhile, the US sends Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to Sea of ​​Japan for a showdown. Xi Jinping: Use peaceful means.

     



    08/03/2017 10:24:00 CHINA - KOREA
    Wang Yi: No to Thaad anti-missile system

    The Chinese foreign minister calls on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear program and US-Seoul to cancel the military exercises. "Two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way". Beijing fears Thaad radar could be used for espionage. Boycott of Korean goods. Korean Church against Thaad because it is dragging the peninsula into a "new Cold War".



    06/03/2017 09:38:00 NORTH KOREA
    Pyongyang launches 4 missiles towards Japan

    Three of them reach 200 miles from the Japanese coast. Retaliation against the "provocation" of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. Shinzo Abe: A new level of threat. The US prepared to use "full range" of tools.



    02/05/2017 10:03:00 KOREA - USA
    The Thaad is operational. Testing relations between Washington and Seoul

    South Korea approaches the May 9th presidential election. Favorite Moon Jae-in says Seoul has definitive word on the anti-missile system. The candidate promotes dialogue with North Korea and criticizes the conservative government for its aggressive policies. Chung Eui-yong: "We must choose what is best for our national interests." Joint military operations between Washington and Seoul continue. Trump: "I would be honored to meet Kim."



    26/11/2012 SOUTH KOREA
    Korea, the presidential elections "have become a struggle between good and evil"
    With the withdrawal of Independent candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who has promised to support the Democrat Moon Jae-in, the contest for the vote on December 19 becomes a head-to-head challenge against the Conservative Party candidate, Park Geun-hye. The Executive Secretary of the Bishop's Conference: "On the one hand, there is the opportunity to move forward towards a better society; on the other, there's the specter of a wicked society."
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.