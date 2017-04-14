|
|
» 04/18/2017, 14.31
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
More than a thousand Palestinian prisoners begin hunger strike
They demand better prison conditions and an end to administrative detentions. Led by Marwan Barghouti, sentenced to life for murder during the second Intifada. For Bernard Sabella "it is the sign of a lack of political perspective" and stalling of international politics. Thousands of demonstrators in the West Bank in support of prisoners.
