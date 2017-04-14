18 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/18/2017, 14.31

    ISRAEL - PALESTINE

    More than a thousand Palestinian prisoners begin hunger strike



    They demand better prison conditions and an end to administrative detentions. Led by Marwan Barghouti, sentenced to life for murder during the second Intifada. For Bernard Sabella "it is the sign of a lack of political perspective" and stalling of international politics. Thousands of demonstrators in the West Bank in support of prisoners.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) - More than 1000 Palestinians have begun a hunger strike in opposition to the living conditions in Israeli prisons. The demonstration is led by Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, 57, sentenced to five life sentences for murders committed during the second intifada. The date of the official start of the strike is not causal: April 17 is the "Day for Palestinian Prisoner", in which friends and relatives detained in jails are remembered. Hunger strikes are nothing new, but it is the first time to take part is such a significant number.

    The demonstrative action had been announced the day before yesterday, after weeks of preparation, with 700 prisoners.

    Barghouti was yesterday put in isolation. Israelis consider him bloodthirsty for his role in the al-Aqsa Intifada, Palestinians consider him a hero and sometimes refer to him as a potential successor to Mohammad Abbas, current president of the Palestinian National Authority.

    Barghouti wrote an open letter to the New York Times, motivating the strike as the "most peaceful form of available resistance" against "arbitrary mass arrests and mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners."

    According to the Israeli authorities, the number of participants is around 1187, while Issa Qaraqe, of the Palestinian Authority leadership says the number of prisoners are 1300. The Palestinian Prisoner Club NGO has a population of 1500.

    The Palestinian prisoners - around 6500 (according to Palestinian sources 7 thousand) - is a major source of tension with Israel. They include 62 women and 300 minors. The Palestinians consider them political prisoners, although they are serving a sentence for a different kind of crimes: about 500 are being held in "administrative detention", a tool that allows Tel Aviv to hold suspects without charge for a period of six months.

    The purpose of the protest is to ask for improvements in detention conditions, including more family visits; the installation of public telephones in detention blocks; the closure of the service clinics in prisons in favor of medical care in hospitals; an end to detention without trial and isolation. As for the medical conditions, the strikers are also demanding the release of prisoners with disabilities or chronic illnesses. In addition, the Palestinian branch of the NGO Defense for Children International reported yesterday that more and more children are subjected to isolation for longer periods of time: in 2016, 25 minors were confined for an average 16 day period.

    Interviewed by AsiaNews, Prof. Bernard Sabella, a Catholic, representative of Fatah in Jerusalem and Executive Secretary of service to the Council the Palestinian refugees of Middle Eastern Churches, said that the hunger strike is one of the consequences of the political situation: "Without a political solution, no peace between Palestinians and Israelis, what kind of condition of life can a Palestinian prisoner have? It is a sad and painful situation."

    "The Palestinian prisoners are demanding better living conditions, to see their families, get medical care, better hygiene, all those who lack basic necessities," says Prof. Sabella. "It is also the political message that we have no vision for the future. It is at a standstill. The international community, and various groups in Israel have their part to play. There is the 'disengagement', the absence of the international community, when you need to intervene in favor of dialogue. "

    Today the Israeli minister for internal security Gilad Erdan announced to the military radio that Israel will not negotiate with the demonstrators: "They are terrorists and killers who are serving what they deserve and we have no reason to negotiate with them."

    In the Penitentiary Regulation, the refusal of meals is a disciplinary offense which can result in withdrawal of privileges or disciplinary measures.

    Abbas issued a statement supporting the strike, demanding the intervention of the international community.

    The strike was also supported by demonstrations in different cities of the West Bank, particularly in Ramallah, where more than 2 thousand people marched in the main streets, and gathered in the square Yasser Arafat. The protesters showed pictures of their imprisoned Barghouti and other relatives, and several demonstrators announced that they wanted to join the strike.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    israel
    palestine
    prisoners
    prisons
    Ramallah
    Abbas
    conflict











    See also

    25/08/2008 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Israel frees 199 Palestinian prisoners
    The release coincides with the arrival in Jerusalem of US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Two convicted killers of Israelis are among the freed prisoners, a choice that sparked dissent within the Israeli cabinet.

    05/06/2006 PALESTINE
    More blood on the eve of Abbas' ultimatum on the "Prisoners' Plan"
    A child and a pregnant woman die in attacks against Hamas and Fatah. Hamas must agree before midnight to discuss the prisoners' proposal which provides for the creation of a Palestinian state and the implicit recognition of Israel and an end to attacks.

    07/01/2005 PALESTINE
    Palestinians vote amidst hopes and uncertainties
    Sunday, January 9, Palestinians will cast a ballot to choose Arafat's successor. Expected winner Mahmoud Abbas tones down anti-Israel rhetoric and pledges a "ceasefire" after the elections.

    21/08/2010 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Scepticism over "direct" dialogue between Israel and Palestine
    Although Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to meet next on Sept. 2, problems seem insurmountable settlements, Jerusalem, return of refugees. Hamas is sceptical, but also moderate Palestinian and Israeli figures. AsiaNews sources: Enough with palliative care. A large international initiative is needed.

    14/01/2009 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Fighting continues in Gaza; Ban Ki-moon arrives
    The UN secretary general will not meet with members of Hamas. Abbas: Israel wants to “wipe-out” the people in the Strip. The death toll reaches 975. The UN accuses Israel of failing to respect the rights of children. The International Red Cross demands respect for the wounded and medical workers.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.